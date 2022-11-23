Kirk's son Caziah is musically inclined, most recently putting out an EP called "Cedars EP." Carrington Franklin-Nakwaasah hosts a podcast called In Real Life on Kirk Franklin's Praise Sirius XM radio channel. She also has an adorable son, Shiloh, who recently attended his first concert on Kirk Franklin's "Kingdom" tour!

You can catch Kirk performing at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs on Nov. 24, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. EST.