Kirstie Alley Didn't Hide Her Affinity for Donald Trump When She Was Alive

"Hello boys! This is my formal endorsement of @realDonaldTrump, and I'm a woman (last I checked)! And Rudy [Giuliani], you are amazing!" She wrote at the time.

Amidst clap-back from followers, Kirstie walked back her support of Trump in early October. However, she stated only weeks later that she is voting for Trump and would be doing it again in 2020.