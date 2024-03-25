Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Emily and Kobe Just Welcomed Their Child Together Kobe and Emily welcomed their first child together in 2019, and have continued to grow their family ever since. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @emm_babbyy

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly from 90 Day Fiancé have quite a unique love story. Emily, who is from the U.S., and Kobe, who is originally from Cameroon, Africa, met in an unlikely place — a nightclub in China. Emily was teaching English abroad while Kobe modeled underwear, and they instantly clicked. But what was initially supposed to be a one-night stand turned into something more fast.

Article continues below advertisement

After just two weeks of knowing each other, Kobe proposed to Emily while they were still in China, and she accepted. It wasn't long before they found out she was pregnant with their first child together. Fast forward to today, and Emily and Kobe are happily married and parents to three beautiful children. Let's take a look at their kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily and Kobe have three beautiful children: Koban, Scarlet, and Atem.

Emily gave birth to her and Kobe's first child, Koban, in July 2019. Unfortunately, Kobe could not be present for the birth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel consequences and visa delays. Some 17 months later, Kobe finally managed to reunite with Emily and Koban in her childhood home in Salina, Kansas, where they stayed with her parents for a while. When Koban was born, Emily shared a photo of him on Instagram in an adorable onesie that read "Made in China."

Article continues below advertisement

Kobe, Emily, and Koban stayed with Emily's parents on the farm for quite some time. There, Emily's father had one rule for the new couple: Don't get pregnant again while under his roof. Unfortunately, Kobe and Emily did not obey that rule and were shocked to discover that Emily was pregnant again during 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. They then quietly welcomed their second baby, a daughter, Scarlet, in October 2021. The couple married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2024, they welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Atem. "Kobe and I are so excited to share that we welcomed a beautiful, healthy baby boy to our family! Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother Atem," Emily wrote in the caption of the post.