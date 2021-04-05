Logo
Kodak Black, Southside 808
Kodak Black and 808 Mafia Boss Southside Are Beefing Over Yung Miami

Apr. 5 2021, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

It seems as though there's currently some real tension between rapper Kodak Black and 808 Mafia boss/producer Southside. After a heated Instagram Live that involved not only the two rap figureheads, but also the latter's girlfriend, things might get physical pretty soon.

So, why do Kodak and Southside have this beef, and is their rivalry new? Here are all the known details leading up to their viral blowout over social media.

Why are Kodak Black and 808 Mafia boss Southside beefing? It's because of Yung Miami.

As many fans of the City Girls know, Southside is currently boo'd up with one-half of the duo Yung Miami. However, Kodak decided to name-drop the "Act Up" rapper, pinning her name in his Instagram Live comments.

"Caresha Brownlee," Kodak pinned to his Live's comments, something that Southside didn't take too fondly.

The hit producer then took to his own Instagram Live to slam Kodak for speaking about his girlfriend. "Yak, you still a b---h," Southside said during the live session, going on to insinuate that he would be ready to fight the rapper one-on-one when he's in Florida.

"We can bump [fight], too," he said confidently. "I'll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever we can bump. Don't bring no security."

In a follow-up Live video, Southside continued to eat at the South Florida rapper, claiming that he isn't really who his public image implies he is.

"These [n-word] is not in the trenches every day," he added. "I know them [n-word] you running around with. Them [n-word] some hoes, bruh," the producer added, claiming that Kodak's crew isn't as tough as he makes them out to be.

Kodak has yet to reply to these follow-up slams by Southside, and it's unclear if he will.

Kodak and Southside have had beef in the past for similar reasons.

Although their most recent blowout is the one making rounds, beefing isn't unprecedented for Kodak and Southside. The two have previously argued online over the exact same situation, except that last time, Kodak apologized.

During his 2018 prison stint, when Yung Miami became pregnant by Southside, Kodak dissed the duo in one of his songs. He rapped, "I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808 baby/When I see her, I'ma hit that b---h in her stomach / The way I keep my s--t too real, they say I'm f-----g up my money."

This song notably evoked some tension at the time, with Southside quickly slamming the rapper after its release. 

The producer took to Instagram and wrote, "Hey, somebody tell Kodak suck a d--k. How 'bout that? Get out of jail first, p---y." 

Kodak apologized shortly after Southside clapped back, but this most recent tension goes to show that the duo never really got over their first altercation anyway.

