How Many Times Has Kodak Black Been Arrested? Inside His Legal History The rapper has faced multiple arrests and prison stints dating back to 2015. By Alisan Duran Updated May 7 2026, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rapper Kodak Black is once again making headlines after his latest arrest in Florida. According to TMZ, the rapper was booked on May 7, 2026, on a drug trafficking charge tied to MDMA.

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The arrest quickly sparked renewed interest in Kodak’s past legal troubles. Over the years, the rapper has repeatedly found himself at the center of high-profile arrests, court appearances, and prison stints. Here’s a closer look at Kodak's arrest history and whether he has spent time behind bars.

Source: MEGA

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How many times has Kodak Black been arrested?

Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, has been arrested numerous times since first gaining mainstream attention in 2015. Many of the charges over the years have involved alleged weapons possession, drug possession, probation violations, and other offenses.

His first highly publicized arrest came in October 2015 after authorities accused him of assault, robbery, false imprisonment, and marijuana possession in Broward County, Fla., as reported by the Miami New Times. Just months later, he was arrested again on marijuana possession charges in St. Lucie County.

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In 2016, Kodak faced additional legal trouble after authorities charged him in South Carolina in connection with an alleged sexual assault case, per BBC. That same year, he was also arrested on weapons-related charges and later sentenced to house arrest and probation.

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The rapper continued to face repeated arrests throughout 2017 and 2018, including violations tied to his house arrest conditions and allegations involving firearms and drugs. In 2019, federal authorities arrested him on weapons charges shortly before he was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami.

Kodak later pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges connected to false information submitted during a gun purchase. He received a prison sentence of nearly four years.

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Since his release from federal prison in 2021, Kodak has continued to encounter legal issues, including trespassing and drug-related arrests in Florida. In May 2026, TMZ reported that the rapper was arrested again on an MDMA trafficking charge tied to a 2025 investigation.

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Has Kodak Black been to prison?

Yes, Kodak has served multiple jail and prison sentences over the years. In September 2016, he was sentenced to 120 days in prison after pleading no contest in a marijuana possession case in St. Lucie County. According to Complex, the rapper later served additional jail time connected to violations of his house arrest conditions.

In 2017, Kodak was sentenced to 364 days in prison after authorities said he violated terms related to his probation and house arrest, as reported by Sun Sentinel. He was eventually released early after completing a life skills course. The rapper received another 364-day sentence in 2018, tied to weapons and drug possession charges. During that period behind bars, Kodak reportedly earned his GED and legally changed his name from Dieuson Octave to Bill K. Kapri.

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One of Kodak’s most notable prison sentences came in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges. A judge sentenced him to three years and 10 months in federal prison.