The "Kool-Aid Man Challenge" Is Trending on TikTok Again and Fences Are Getting Wrecked

Lt. James Wrigley of the Sarpy County Sheriff's office said, "They get into a group mentality where one of them thinks they have a good idea and the others ones go along with it. Once we meet up with these kids individually they tend to say they're sorry and wouldn't do this by themselves."

Wrigley said that his department alone responded to eight separate calls all reporting the same thing: kids are running into fences in order to complete the challenge.