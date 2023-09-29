Home > Viral News > Influencers Papa's a Rolling Stone! Comedian Kountry Wayne Has Fathered Nearly a Dozen Kids Comedian Kountry Wayne made headlines after revealing that he splurges thousands of dollars in child support on his kids. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 29 2023, Published 5:39 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The comedian revealed that he pays $200,000 monthly in child support.

Kountry's Netflix special, Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer, was released in September 2023.

Although inflation is a thing and the cost of living is going up for everyone — from everyday people to celebrities — it hasn’t stopped folks from procreating. Funding the lifestyle of a child is quite expensive but still, folks are determined to have more children. Social media users typically joke about big names like Nick Cannon, Future, and NBA Youngboy having tons of children. However, comedian Kountry Wayne (real name: Wayne Colley) has been left out of the conversation until now.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Kountry Wayne is known by most folks as a comedian with his 2023 Netflix stand-up special, Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer. Additionally, Wayne is the ex-boyfriend of comedienne Jess Hilarious. And during his September 2023 appearance on The Sherri Shepherd Show, viewers were stunned to find out that Kountry pays hundreds of thousands of dollars in child support. So, what gives? Here’s the scoop.

Kountry Wayne reveals that he has 10 kids and pays hundreds of thousands in child support.

It looks like Kountry joins the group of celebrity men with a football-roster number of children. During his Sept. 28, 2023, appearance on The Sherri Shepherd Show, Kountry revealed that he is a proud father of 10 kids. “Yup, I couldn’t believe it either,” the comedian says of his offspring. “They all live close by, like five to 10 minutes away. They all have keys to my house and my baby mamas.”

Kountry also joked about accidentally going celibate because “no girl wants to come there and my baby mama is just laying on the sofa.” Sherri then shared that her mom usually called her another sibling's name and asked Kountry if he knew all the names of his children. The comedian went on to name his children.

“Tony, Tamar, Aliyah, Christiana, Zaria, Keyomi, Honest, Melissa, Taylor, now somebody is missing,” Kountry said. "I just missed somebody's name but baby I love you and you watching TV, every interview.” After Sherri asked about the children’s birthdays, Kountry went on to name the 10th child, Malia.

As the conversation continued, Sherri asked Kountry about splurging on anything due to his success. This is when he shared that child support is a splurge since he pays $200,000 in child support, much to Sherri’s disbelief. "Yeah, my child support ... Just my family costs me about 200 a month," Kountry says. "It doesn't have to cost me that much. It's just that child support comes with baby mama support. Everybody come behind the children with their hands out.”

Kountry continued: "So I splurge on some things, cars and all that. I've got a million dollars worth of cars but ain't nothing like that child support, where people with feet walk up on you."

Kountry Wayne's net worth is on the rise due to his Netflix comedy special, 'Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer.'

According to CaKnowledge, Kountry is currently working with a net worth of $6 million. This figure directly reflects Kountry's career as a comedian and internet personality.

While doing promo for his first comedy special, Netflix's hour-long Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer, Kountry shared how much the special means to him and his career.

