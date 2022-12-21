How Much Gold Has Kris Kelly Struck? Let's Dig Up His Net Worth

The police report was obtained by TMZ who learned that the victim "told cops she got into an argument with Kelly, went to sleep, and woke up to find him standing over her in a pool of her own blood." He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault domestic violence. Jon-Marc Petersen, Brad's attorney, informed TMZ that he "pled guilty to felony assault and prosecutors dropped the remaining charges." Brad was sentenced to four years in prison, three of which were suspended. Once Brad gets out, he'll be on probation for five years.