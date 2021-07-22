The Future of the 'Kung Fu' Reboot Has Already Been Decided

Luckily for us, Kung Fu has already been renewed for Season 2. Typically for television shows, this call might not come until after the season finishes airing, but Kung Fu has been so successful that the CW was able to make the call back in early May, shortly after Kung Fu first premiered.

Its storyline, which follows a young Asian-American woman making an atypical decision to drop out of college and reconnect with her heritage, resonates with a lot of us.

Although we all come from different cultures, millennials and Gen Z are paving the way for the future while trying to stay true to our roots. So we’re excited to see Nicky continue on her journey in Season 2 of the Kung Fu reboot.