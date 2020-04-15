Kylie Jenner's Lasik Eye Surgery Left Her Feeling "A Bit out of It"

Kylie’s eye surgery actually took place in October. Like most Lasik procedures, it was designed to fix issues with Kylie’s vision, and she actually went through the procedure alongside her friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

At the time, Stassie documented it on her YouTube channel, and said that she and Kylie had both slept for five hours right after they had surgery. “My sight has been born,” Kylie says in the video. “It’s my f-----g birthday.”