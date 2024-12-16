Jason and Kylie Kelce's 21st-Century Love Story Both Adorable and Hilarious Things got off to an ... interesting start. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 16 2024, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@kykelce

Modern problems require modern solutions, and modern relationships often get their start in modern ways. Just ask former NFL star Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, whose 21st-century love story kicked off after they both swiped right on a dating app. However, though they both hit it off immediately, things didn't start off on the best foot.

"[I] definitely fell asleep," Jason recalled of their first date on his podcast, New Heights. "Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life." Now, almost a decade later, the two are proud parents and a total NFL it-couple. Let's take a look at the timeline of their relationship.

Source: instagram/@kykelce

Jason and Kylie got their start in 2015.

It seems that Jason's first-date snoozing wasn't enough to scare Kylie off. As evidenced by their first post together on her Instagram, which contains hundreds of photos of the couple and their sweet family, she and Jason started their romance after their first date in 2015. Their first photo together, a grainy, black-and-white one, shows them smiling with the caption, "Thank goodness you swiped right, too."

After making things social media official, Kylie continued to show support for her man, who had been drafted into the NFL only four years earlier. On Aug. 7, 2017, she posted a photo cheering her man on during an Eagles game: "I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

After the Super Bowl in 2018, she gave Jason another heartfelt shoutout on her social media: "The Eagles are Super Bowl champs, and this stud was at the center of it all."

They tied the knot in 2018.

Just two months after that major win, Kylie and Jason tied the knot in a Philadelphia ceremony full of friends and family. In an interview with People in March 2024, Kylie recalled her favorite wedding memory: "I know personally my favorite wedding memory is when I was getting ready to walk down the aisle."

She continued, "I was terrified not because I was about to get married but because everyone was going to be staring at me. ... As soon as our wedding planner opened the door and I could see Jason, it was as if all of the worries melted away."

Their first child, Wyatt Kelce, was born in 2019.

On Oct. 2, 2019, Jason and Kylie welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wyatt. In an interview following her birth, Jason spoke to reporters, saying, "Last few nights at the hospital have been pretty long. ... It was a really, really healthy delivery. Mom and baby are healthy, everything went really well."

Kylie often brought their children with her to support their dad on the sidelines of his NFL games, and that started way back when Wyatt was firstborn. Their second daughter, Elliotte Ray, was born on March 4, 2021, and their third, Bennett, was born on Feb. 23, 2023.

Indeed, Jason Kelce is a certified girl dad. Over the years, he has showed love for his daughters and posed with them in numerous adorable photos. And on Nov. 22, 2024, Kylie announced via Instagram that they're adding another girl to the family.