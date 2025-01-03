Jason Kelce's In-Laws Are Philadelphia Locals, as Is His Wife Kylie Kelce Kylie's podcast has been a major success. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 3 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kykelce

The rise of Kylie Kelce has been meteoric, to say the least. Her podcast Not Gonna Lie topped Joe Rogan's on the charts, and interest in both her and her family has reached new heights. Kylie, who is married to New Heights podcast host and former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, only recently became an internet celebrity.

As a result, there's still plenty that fans don't know about both her and her life, including who her parents are. Here's what we know about Kylie's parents.



Who are Kylie Kelce's parents?

Kylie's parents are Lisa and Ed McDevitt, and they have chosen to keep a relatively low profile in spite of their daughter's fame. Jason, who spent his entire career in Philadelphia, is also married to a Philly native. Kylie was born and raised in the area and has a firm support system that's very local. During a 2019 interview, Jason said that Kylie receives lots of help as she tries to raise their three children (with another one on the way).

“She’s from the area. Both of her parents are here, my parents came in, and she has a lot of friends, family members,” he said. “She’s not alone by any stretch of the imagination.” Of course, now that Jason has retired from professional football, his schedule is also a bit lighter, and he can likely spend more time with the family, which is good given that Kylie is now at the helm of a burgeoning podcast empire.

Lisa and Ed have attended a number of Eagles games, including the 2023 Super Bowl when the Eagles lost to the Chiefs. They also made several appearances in the Kelce documentary, including one scene when Kylie told them that they had to move when tensions were high before the game. Kylie is a diehard Eagles fan and refuses to support her brother-in-law in spite of his success.

Kylie has one sibling.

In addition to her parents, Kylie also has one sister named Aubrey. Her account is private on Instagram, so not much is known about her other than that she's related to Kylie. In spite of her burgeoning fame, it seems Kylie's family is good with keeping their lives relatively private, and letting Kylie and Jason soak up the spotlight.

Kylie has a good relationship with Jason's parents.

Jason's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, have also gotten close with Kylie, even if they don't always watch the Chiefs together because of Kylie's personal feelings. Kylie's personality, including her reactions to her husband's antics, is likely what allowed her to amass such a significant following online. She also might be friends with Taylor Swift, so that's fun to consider.