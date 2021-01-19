Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Buys House For George Floyd's Family

Social justice ally and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly purchased George Floyd’s family a house at an unnamed location. A close friend of Floyd, retired NBA star Stephen Jackson, confirmed the news on The Rematch podcast, according to CBS News .

While speaking to host Ethan Thomas, Stephen talked about George’s daughter Gianna and how people have stepped up to help the family through this tragedy.

"I think the fact that she's getting so much love, not just from us, but from people all over the world," he said. "I'm just continuing to do what I said I was going to do, I said 'I was going to be my brother's keeper' and take care of his daughter and make sure her next days are her best days."

Kyrie Irving recently bought George Floyd's family a home, per Stephen Jackson. Jackson and Floyd were close friends. Incredible gesture from Kyrie 👏 (via "The Rematch" Podcast) pic.twitter.com/k6F2vcDjyn

"I had a lot of my friends – Kyrie Irving bought them a house," Stephen shared. "Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbara Streisand gave them stock in Disney."

He also noted that all Kyrie wanted to do was help in any way that he could.