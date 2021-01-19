Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Buys House For George Floyd's Family

Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Buys House For George Floyd's FamilyBy Tatayana Yomary
Social justice ally and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly purchased George Floyd’s family a house at an unnamed location. A close friend of Floyd, retired NBA star Stephen Jackson, confirmed the news on The Rematch podcast, according to CBS News.
While speaking to host Ethan Thomas, Stephen talked about George’s daughter Gianna and how people have stepped up to help the family through this tragedy.
"I think the fact that she's getting so much love, not just from us, but from people all over the world," he said. "I'm just continuing to do what I said I was going to do, I said 'I was going to be my brother's keeper' and take care of his daughter and make sure her next days are her best days."
Kyrie Irving recently bought George Floyd's family a home, per Stephen Jackson. Jackson and Floyd were close friends.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021
Incredible gesture from Kyrie 👏
(via "The Rematch" Podcast) pic.twitter.com/k6F2vcDjyn
"I had a lot of my friends – Kyrie Irving bought them a house," Stephen shared. "Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbara Streisand gave them stock in Disney."
He also noted that all Kyrie wanted to do was help in any way that he could.
George Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis sparked protests across the country.
Over the past couple of years, racial injustice and police brutality have reached an all-time high and George Floyd, unfortunately, lost his life because of it. In May 2020, George was killed after a white police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest.
The incident sparked national outrage with millions of people protesting in the U.S. and beyond calling for justice and to stop the mistreatment of Black people. While the case is set to go to trial later this year, the Black Lives Matter network and celebrities are continuing to keep George’s name alive while pushing for the end of racial injustice.
The location of the home Kyrie purchased for George's family is unknown.
This is not the first time Kyrie has shown support for social and racial justice.
If there is one celebrity that has been consistent with their efforts for social, racial, and philanthropic causes, Kyrie is a true class act.
Kyrie spearheaded the resistance to the NBA’s return to play in July 2020. Citing the country’s mourning of George Floyd on a conference call with 80 other players, Kyrie stuck to his guns and refused to return to the court, according to Complex.
After many WNBA players decided to sit out the start of the season in July 2020 while sacrificing their salaries, Kyrie also stepped in to help. He pledged $1.5 million through his new KAI Power Initiative to support the players sitting out because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice.
Kyrie Irving recently:— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 19, 2021
- Donated $300K to meals for NY families.
- Donated 50K makes and 17 pallets of food to the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.
- Paid $1.5M of WNBA players’ salary who opted out of the bubble.
- Purchased a home for George Floyd’s family.
Respect. pic.twitter.com/b8pD989ooJ
The baller also tapped into his creative side by releasing a documentary with rapper Common about the late Breonna Taylor. Breonna was fatally shot eight times in her own apartment after police officers entered her home unlawfully to serve a warrant.
Titled #SAYHERNAME: Breonna Taylor, the documentary debuted on the PlayersTV digital and broadcast network on Samsung TV Plus on July 8, 2020. It urged viewers to sign a petition seeking justice for Breonna.
While there's nothing that can replace the loss of George Floyd, it's good to know that Kyrie Irving and other kind-hearted individuals are helping the family in any way possible.