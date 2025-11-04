Dominican Web Series 'La Casa de Alofoke 2' Is Going Viral – Is There a Prize? By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 4 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

If you are on social media, chances are you have seen a clip of the Dominican web series, La Casa de Alofoke 2. The reality show is a 37-day, 24/7 live-streamed experience that brings together 22 influencers and content creators from Latin America and the Caribbean, ensuring there is no shortage of viral moments and drama.

Streaming on YouTube, La Casa de Alofoke 2 averages 4.5 million unique viewers daily and draws over 1 million concurrent viewers during prime time. Alofoke (which means "doing something on the fly" in Dominican slang) was created by Santiago Matias and is a Guinness World Record contender for the longest live-stream in the world. Here is everything you need to know about the web series.

Meet the participants!

The cast of La Casa de Alofoke 2 is full of personalities made for reality TV. The participants of the series include: Pollito Tropical

Young Swagon

Luis Polonia

Juan Carlos Pichardo

Jlexis Flores

Michael Flores

Source: Courtesy La Casa de Alofoke Participants Jlexis Flores, Gracie Bon, and Pollito Tropical

Carlos Montesquieu

Valka

Andy de la Cruz

Care Pepita

Shadow Blow

La Pervessa Denise Michelle Tejada

JD with His Flow

The most recognizable of the participants is most likely Gracie Bon, a Panamanian influencer who was shouted out in the Drake song "Gently," featuring Bad Bunny. She recently went viral on the show for claiming she broke up and blocked the Canadian rapper after attending one of his parties, and not liking what she saw.

Does 'La Casa de Alofoke 2' have a prize?

Aside from the drama, La Casa de Alofoke 2 requires the participants to compete in weekly challenges, and the winner receives a cash prize of 1 million pesos or $15,000. Participants are also eliminated (or kicked out for bad behavior like Sujeto Oro 24).

Source: Courtesy La Casa de Alofoke Participants Valka, Carlos Montesquieu, Michael Flores

There are also appearances and performances by special guests, such as "Suavemente" singer Elvis Crespo.

When does 'La Casa de Alofoke 2' end?

La Casa de Alofoke 2 began on October 20, which means it will come to an end on November 27, as it is a 37-day stream. As expected, viewers can't get enough of the show.