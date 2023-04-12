Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Instagram How Did the Casting Process Work for 'La Firma' on Netflix? Details Here How did the casting process work for the Netflix reality singing competition series, 'La Firma'? Here's everything we know about the show. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 11 2023, Published 9:19 p.m. ET

Sorry, reality singing show lovers, American Idol is out — La Firma is in. La Firma (translation — The Signing) features 12 contestants from across the globe, competing for their chance for a record deal with the label Neon16.

Who will have what it takes to win Season 1 of La Firma? More importantly, what was the La Firma casting process like for contestants? Will there be a La Firma Season 2 on Netflix? Here's everything we know about the new entertaining series.

Source: Netflix Contestants sing their hearts out on 'La Firma'

How did the casting process work for 'La Firma'?

Per a March 2022 report from The Rolling Stone, there was actually an open casting process online (via Netflix Tebusca), for hopefuls eager to claim a spot on the first season of La Firma. In order to even be considered for casting on La Firma, singers had to submit a video of themselves performing an original song, and a video bio where they talked more about themselves.

Before the La Firma casting process was whittled down to 12 lucky contestants, expert music producer Tainy, one of the co-creators of La Firma, told The Rolling Stone, "We want real artistry, not just talented singers or rappers." It was important for La Firma to call Netflix home according to Tainy, because, "Netflix is the biggest streamer in the world, so partnering with them was a no-brainer."

Source: YouTube La Firma

Can you stream all of 'La Firma' Season 1 now on Netflix?

Don't fret over the five-episode count of La Firma right now on Netflix — there are still a few episodes left! Three, to be exact. The winner of La Firma Season 1 has yet to be declared, but the competition has been whittled down (with dramatic contract tearing at the end of each episode! Who needs viewer votes anyways?)

Each episode of La Firma Season 1 so far has been around 40 minutes to nearly an hour long. So when does La Firma Season 1, Episode 6 drop on the streamer? (After all, the fifth episode ended on a cliffhanger!)

Source: YouTube La Frima

When do the remaining episodes of 'La Firma' drop on Netflix?

Not much longer to wait, La Firma fans! The final three episodes of La Firma Season 1 drop on Netflix on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. So one singer will be left standing, with their recording contract still intact! (Well, hopefully.)

While Netflix has yet to announce if La Firma will return for a second season (to be fair, the entire first season still isn't completely out yet on the platform), Tainy made it clear to The Rolling Stone why La Firma was different than every other reality singing show on TV.