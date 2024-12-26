Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Has Amassed a Tidy Net Worth From Her Career The actress has starred in more than 40 Hallmark movies. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 26 2024, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Hallmark Christmas movies are an entire genre unto themselves. The films are often silly, usually set in a small town, and often involve two people falling in love during the holiday season. While there have been a number of big stars of this subgenre over the years, Lacey Chabert has emerged as one of the biggest.

Recently, Lacey took some of her Hallmark talents to Netflix for Hot Frosty, which proved to be a major success for the streamer. Now, many want to know how much Lacey has made over the course of her Hallmark career. Here's what we know about her net worth.

What is Lacey Chabert's net worth?

Lacey's net worth is reportedly around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although her most well-remembered role is as of the Plastics in Mean Girls, Lacey eventually found a lasting place as one of the rotating stars in the Hallmark movie universe. Even before she starred in Mean Girls, Lacey was a child actor who had a starring role on Party of Five and was also the voice actor behind Eliza Thornberry on The Wild Thornberries.

Lacey's $4 million net worth isn't a massive sum, and it likely comes from her steady stream of work both for Hallmark and in a variety of voice roles. Although she is not one of the most famous actors on the planet, Lacey has a devoted fanbase and has sometimes been referred to as the "Queen of Hallmark" because of the sheer number of parts she has taken on for the network. Her voice work is necessarily less recognizable, but she has been just as prolific in that arena.

Hallmark movies don't pay all that well.

While it would be easy to assume that Lacey and other actors who star in Hallmark movies are paid a small fortune for their work, reporting suggests that the lead actors only make around $65,000 for their work, and they don't get to take home all of that money because they have to pay agents and other people on their teams. $65,000 is not a small sum of money, especially considering that it's less than a month of work.