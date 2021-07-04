Ree Drummond's Hubby Is a Fourth-Generation Rancher With an Impressive Net Worth

The Pioneer Woman needs no introduction.

Ree Drummond first rose to fame with a blog charting her adventures with raising four (now five) kids with her husband, Ladd, on a ranch near Pawhuska, Okla. She landed a TV show on the Food Network circa 2011.

She cemented herself as one of the best TV chefs out there thanks to her showstopper recipes (lemon berry icebox cake, anybody?) and presentation style. So, how much is Ree's net worth? And, for that matter, what's Ladd's financial situation like?