Ladd Drummond Suffered a Near-Catastrophic Neck Fracture in That Fire Truck Crash

“I won’t take you through every step of the past several days, but here’s the important part: Caleb and Ladd are going to be okay,” she wrote on her blog . “Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal. Ladd … broke his neck in two places, and evidently, one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic.”

As People reported on March 10, Ladd and Caleb were involved in a head-on collision that day as they responded to a fire on the family’s farm in Osage County, Okla., that afternoon. The men were each driving a fire truck on County Road N3660 that afternoon, with Caleb driving southbound and Ladd driving northbound.

The two trucks collided “head-on” because of “high winds on a gravel road” that reduced visibility, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report obtained by People.

Neither Caleb nor Ladd was wearing a seatbelt, and Caleb was “ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest,” according to the magazine. He was transported to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla., and listed in critical condition with head, arm, leg, and internal injuries.