YouTubers King Kaiser and Laina G Have a Beautiful, Blended Family!

By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 21 2023, Updated 1:56 p.m. ET

Just the Gist: YouTubers King Kaiser and Laina G started dating in December 2020 and have two children.

King and Laina navigate co-parenting with King’s ex and former ‘Nique & King’ co-star, Nique Greene.

Laina and Nique’s relationship is often discussed on social media, and fans want to know if they’re friends.

Fans of YouTube influencers Nique and King Kaiser struggled to accept the couple's breakup in July 2020, despite their decision to co-parent their son, Kaiser. Their followers had grown attached to their relationship, making it difficult for the couple to move on. Consequently, King’s current girlfriend, Laina Gonzalez, who goes by Laina G on YouTube, has received the wrath of Nique’s loyal fans. However, that hasn’t stopped King and Laina from expanding their family in front of their haters.

Here’s everything about Laina G. and King Kaiser’s kids and their blended family!

YouTube influencers Laina G. and King Kaiser have two kids.

Dating anyone with an ex can be difficult, but it’s likely even worse when the world knows who your ex is. In June 2021, Laina and King went public with their relationship on Instagram. Laina posted a series of candid polaroids of the two, followed by a video of cute moments between the couple

“I’m so grateful to have you in my life; you make me the happiest,” Laina wrote to King on her Instagram account. “So sweet, so gentle, so loving & thoughtful. Thank you for yesterday and every other day that you put a smile on my face♥️6/21.”

One month after going public with their relationship, King and Laina announced she was expecting their first child together. They shared several stunning photos on their pages, with Laina captioning her photos: “Once in a lifetime, someone and something can change your life and how much you value it. Now I have a different path, outlook on life, and a Beautiful new beginning👣🤍.”

On Jan. 3, 2022, Laina and King welcomed their daughter, Oseann Bleu, into the world. In a post announcing the birth, Laina shared that “God knew what he was doing” when he created her “mini-me.” King also celebrated his “beautiful princess” on his Instagram.

“Oseann Bleu Johnson,1-03-22, 11:21 am, just 13 days old from today,” King wrote in January 2021. My beautiful princess means everything to me, & each day, she’s getting more beautiful. Daddy can’t take it, lol 🥺 Daddy Loves you so much💕.”

King frequently posts photos of his and Nique’s son, Kaiser, born on Jan. 4, 2019, spending time with his little sister. In June 2023, he and Laina announced that Oseann would be getting her turn to be a big sister — since Laina was pregnant with their second child! “Here We Grow Again!!👣,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram post. “ We Are So Excited To Be Welcoming Another Little One Into This World. We love You So Much Already❤️.”

How did Laina G. and King Kaiser meet?

Laina and King Kaiser’s relationship began when Laina shooting her shot at the popular YouTuber. After spotting him on her explore page in December 2020, the Rhode Island native DM’d King to connect further.

Soon after connecting, Laina and King met once he found out she was living in his hometown, Baton Rouge, LA. Eventually, they spent time together in Los Angeles, Calif., through a chance encounter and launched their relationship from there.

Fans accused Laina of being one of the women he cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Nique, with. However, Nique later revealed that the woman King dated after their breakup was someone else.

Are Laina G and Nique friends?

Laina and Nique are seemingly as friendly as one can be with their ex’s current main squeeze. In September 2023, the influencers sat down for several YouTube vlogs, including one on Laina’s page titled “I Put Nique In The Hot Seat,” the women discussed blending their families and Nique’s thoughts on King and Laina’s relationship.

In the Q&A, Nique confirmed that she “didn’t know about Laina” until long after she and King parted ways, debunking the rumors that Laina was “the other woman.” Nique also said she “stans” Laina and King’s union and believes she is a “good woman” for her ex.