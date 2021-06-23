Lana Rhoades Has Quite a History of Cosmetic Enhancements

Aside from her massive presence on social media, Lana Rhoades is known by many for her past work in the adult entertainment industry as well as her podcasts and her current projects on OnlyFans . Her famous physique has garnered her the attention of millions, but with that has also come speculation as to whether she's had plastic surgery.

Lana has been very up-front on her podcast about a lot of topics — including plastic surgery. Keep reading for what we've learned about her cosmetic enhancements.

Lana has opened up about the plastic surgery she has had done before.

Thanks to a candid discussion on a December 2020 episode of her podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen, we can gather a clearer image of what procedures Lana has had done. The star opened up to co-hosts Alexa Adams and Olivia Davis about what it was like to have cosmetic enhancements done to her body and broke down exactly what procedures she had undergone.

"From a young age, low self-esteem, I got like a bunch of fillers in my face, fillers in my butt, fake boobs. At the time I had all of those things I was probably photoshopping myself the most while I had the most fillers and plastic surgery, because it makes you look weird," she shared during the episode, explaining further that the enhancements weren't to her liking at all.

Lana added: "So then I would photoshop it to make myself look normal. Luckily, I’ve been able to reverse and dissolve all the filler that I’ve done and make my butt smaller." The former adult actress took the opportunity to speak to anyone who was considering undergoing plastic surgery, attempting to dissuade them from it and pursue natural enhancements instead.

"I highly regret a lot of choices that I made as a younger female," she admitted, bringing awareness to younger fans who might consider undergoing similar procedures. The group also brought up how social pressures can affect people's decision-making and drive them to pursue these cosmetic enhancements.