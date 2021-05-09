10 Landlord Texts That'll Make You Very Uncomfortable (and 10 That Are Great)

It's no secret that the cost of living in many parts of the United States is absolutely astronomical. Owning your own home/condo/apartment seems like an almost impossible dream for many Americans, especially with the ridiculous costs of ownership, not to mention the mounds of student debt people have acquired in the hopes of "getting that degree" that ultimately isn't even worth it.

So folks go about their lives, over-educated, under-employed, and stuck in a vicious cycle of indentured servitude that they can never extricate themselves from unless they resort to some "extreme" measures. For those who aren't willing or are just unable to live in such a way who can't own their own home, they're forced to rent and live and deal with landlords.

And while some of the landlords might be as sympathetic and cool as Hal Ashby's film from 1970, others are nowhere near as cool. Although, they may have the same proclivity for colorful ties (it's hard to tell from a meme what a landlord is wearing.)

Sometimes, they're undeniable characters who have no problem sharing their own outlooks on life while simultaneously telling you how to live yours. Like Emily Hillstrom's "tiny Italian landlord" who wants her to "get married and out of [their] basement."

my tiny italian landlord strikes again pic.twitter.com/SrhIEtBkMX — Emily ✨ (@emily_hillstrom) May 6, 2021

Some people agreed with the landlord.

He's not wrong...a good carbonara will do the same thing... — ReesesPieces (@revelator37) May 7, 2021

my nonna was the same way 😭 she kept showing me stuff and saying now remember this if you want to be married by 19 — 𝒷𝒾𝓉𝒸𝒽𝓎 𝒻𝒶𝒾𝓇𝓎 (@fairygumdrop) May 7, 2021

While others thought that the whole "cooking as a means of attracting a mate" narrative wasn't exactly the most helpful of advice.

I seem to be the only one who doesn't like the moral of the story "learn to cook so that you can get a man"….. — Natalie (@nattastically) May 7, 2021

This is cringy on so many levels..it's like Miley cirrus chewing gum said rissotto instead of risotto,an Italian would misspell that..a true Italian wouldn't try to impress anyone with a fking risotto bc Italians are born cooks and risottos are level one cuisine..jesus — Memedoff (@Ponzi_machine) May 7, 2021

While others shuddered to think about what they'd have to do to their precious tiny Italian landlord once the revolution starts.

Yfw you have to kill your tiny Italian landlord in the revolution pic.twitter.com/oMT3GMAtYQ — Cult Popture | Podcasts & Video Essays! (@CultPopture) May 7, 2021

I'm just picturing Captain Lou Albano as the landlord pic.twitter.com/XzBRluL2Bf — Damien (@TheFilthyGringo) May 7, 2021

But everyone's experiences with their own landlords are different. You've got some landlords who are quirky, but are just a little more, let's call it, transactional about their forwardness.

Then there are landlords who are just as transactional, but the only thing they're interested in is money.

every 1st of the month my landlord texts me "hi when's a good time to pick up the rent?" honey it's never a good time thanks for asking tho ❤️ — 𝒥 (@justinasuckss) May 1, 2021

Then there are some who are very, very understanding. After all, good tenants are hard to come by.

Text I just got from my landlord pic.twitter.com/8U5PHMlSZV — Oldface Magenta 1994 (@emdawgsouphog) May 4, 2021

Some landlords are very chill, even if they receive messages that others might find as causes for concern.

Even tho I only accidentally sent it to my landlord im still deeply embarrassed about this text pic.twitter.com/T4qhUD5EcK — international girl (@moltopopulare) May 6, 2021

Then there are other landlords who just can't resist a cute and polite looking frog. Then again, who could blame them?

It's kind of hard not to side with this landlord. If there is something on fire in the yard, then I'm going to want to talk to the folks who've got their ears to the ground to know about it: my tenants.

Then there are some that I wish I had. They're trying so hard to help this one particular tenant out with their problems. I'd want to scare any potential thieves away with a spooky sign too.

More landlords like this one, please. Who doesn't want a benevolent and kind person renting them their place, such a mensch or mensch-ette.

Then you've got certain landlords who can't help but share their opinions on a highly contentious medical point that's been politicized into oblivion.

Extremely chill text from landlord pic.twitter.com/moUjVW7Vtl — coachella darkoom (@fashiondiaper) May 7, 2021

When you've got a landlord, it's kind of tough for them to not know every little bit of your business — especially if they have to enter your space for repairs.

these are the texts. WHERE IN THERE DOES IT ASK IF THEY CAN ENTER MY HOME WITHOUT ME THERE???? i feel so disrespected by this landlord, this isn't the first time she's walked in without a notice too. or sent someone without notice. pic.twitter.com/rR4jZsYIsY — Riley Kimpel (@KimpelRiley) May 1, 2021

Some people have high amounts of PTSD texting their landlords...this gif perfectly sums it up.

Texts with my landlord are always so pic.twitter.com/hUKE4amGB7 — (◕ᴥ◕し) (@ilovekendraa) May 3, 2021

Some landlords aren't able to attend to your needs because they're a little preoccupied.

This has to be one of the best texts I've ever gotten pic.twitter.com/G5yisbkEs0 — Afoyy (@af0yy) May 6, 2021

And then you've got some landlords who just don't know how to have a conversation.