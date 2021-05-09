10 Landlord Texts That'll Make You Very Uncomfortable (and 10 That Are Great)By Mustafa Gatollari
May. 9 2021, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
It's no secret that the cost of living in many parts of the United States is absolutely astronomical. Owning your own home/condo/apartment seems like an almost impossible dream for many Americans, especially with the ridiculous costs of ownership, not to mention the mounds of student debt people have acquired in the hopes of "getting that degree" that ultimately isn't even worth it.
So folks go about their lives, over-educated, under-employed, and stuck in a vicious cycle of indentured servitude that they can never extricate themselves from unless they resort to some "extreme" measures.
For those who aren't willing or are just unable to live in such a way who can't own their own home, they're forced to rent and live and deal with landlords.
And while some of the landlords might be as sympathetic and cool as Hal Ashby's film from 1970, others are nowhere near as cool. Although, they may have the same proclivity for colorful ties (it's hard to tell from a meme what a landlord is wearing.)
Sometimes, they're undeniable characters who have no problem sharing their own outlooks on life while simultaneously telling you how to live yours.
Like Emily Hillstrom's "tiny Italian landlord" who wants her to "get married and out of [their] basement."
Some people agreed with the landlord.
While others thought that the whole "cooking as a means of attracting a mate" narrative wasn't exactly the most helpful of advice.
While others shuddered to think about what they'd have to do to their precious tiny Italian landlord once the revolution starts.
But everyone's experiences with their own landlords are different. You've got some landlords who are quirky, but are just a little more, let's call it, transactional about their forwardness.
Then there are landlords who are just as transactional, but the only thing they're interested in is money.
Then there are some who are very, very understanding. After all, good tenants are hard to come by.
Some landlords are very chill, even if they receive messages that others might find as causes for concern.
Then there are other landlords who just can't resist a cute and polite looking frog. Then again, who could blame them?
It's kind of hard not to side with this landlord. If there is something on fire in the yard, then I'm going to want to talk to the folks who've got their ears to the ground to know about it: my tenants.
Then there are some that I wish I had. They're trying so hard to help this one particular tenant out with their problems. I'd want to scare any potential thieves away with a spooky sign too.
More landlords like this one, please. Who doesn't want a benevolent and kind person renting them their place, such a mensch or mensch-ette.
Then you've got certain landlords who can't help but share their opinions on a highly contentious medical point that's been politicized into oblivion.
When you've got a landlord, it's kind of tough for them to not know every little bit of your business — especially if they have to enter your space for repairs.
Some people have high amounts of PTSD texting their landlords...this gif perfectly sums it up.
Some landlords aren't able to attend to your needs because they're a little preoccupied.
And then you've got some landlords who just don't know how to have a conversation.