Larry Birkhead Is Doing Just Fine Without Anna Nicole Smith's Money

Details about the duo’s romance surfaced during a contentious paternity battle over Anna’s then 5-month-old baby girl, Dannielynn, who was later proven to be Larry’s biological daughter.

The Jan. 17 episode of Lifetime’s new limited series Hopelessly in Love , shines a spotlight on the bizarre relationship between Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead , who fathered a child with the former Playboy Playmate shortly before her death in 2007.

Though he’s given a handful of interviews since gaining custody of Dannielynn, there are still a lot of questions surrounding Larry’s two-year affair with Anna and his life now, including how he makes his money.

What is Larry Birkhead’s occupation?

The 46-year-old worked for a long time as a celebrity photographer, which is how he first crossed paths with Anna. Nowadays, Larry still has his photography career minus the celebrity aspect.

He lives in rural Kentucky with 13-year-old Dannielynn, who makes one public appearance a year at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala, which is the event where her parents met in 2004. Larry also dabbles in real estate, but is mainly focused on providing a normal life for his daughter. "She loves school. She loves her friends. I just hope that she dreams big and accomplishes a lot," the proud dad told Inside Edition back in 2017. But he's also very protective of his only child.

Source: Instagram

"I communicate if people ask, I send pictures, I try to keep people updated [on Dannielynn], but there are some people that Anna didn’t even really know that went out and wrote books about her," he previously revealed on Wendy Williams. "You’ve got to keep your guard up… You don’t know who’s genuine and who’s not."

In an interview about Hopelessly in Love, Larry said the docuseries provided an opportunity for him to tell his and Anna’s story in the way he always wanted. "We went back through the vaults and of all the tapes and archives... you'll see when sparks flew and you'll also hear about when dishes flew…" he explained on GMA. "You'll also hear Anna for the first time, publicly acknowledge that we were in a relationship because I didn't get that… I was always behind the scenes so it was important for me," he added.