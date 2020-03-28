Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, Looks Like Her Mom's Twin

Since Dannielynn was only only 5 months old when her mother died, there was a scramble to figure out who got custody over her. Although Anna Nicole's partner at the time, attorney Howard K. Stern, claimed he was the father, several other men came forward as the possible dad to Dannielynn. However, Larry Birkhead, an entertainment photographer, stated that he was the true father and filed a lawsuit in order to establish paternity. On April 10, 2007, the DNA results proved that Larry was, in fact, Dannielynn's real dad.