Larry King's Widow Shawn King Plans to Contest His Secret Will in Court

Larry's secret will, which was handwritten in 2019, leaves his $2 million estate to his five children and fails to mention his estranged wife Shawn King at all. Following the revelation of the secret will, Shawn announced that she was planning to fight the document in court. She also said that she believed Larry had been pressured to draw up the new document.

"We had a very watertight family estate plan,” Shawn said. She added that they wrote the plan "as a couple" in 2015, and said, “It still exists, and it is the legitimate will. Period. And I fully believe it will hold up, and my attorneys are going to be filing a response, probably."

The secret will only adds complexity to the questions around Larry's estate, which weren't simple to begin with.