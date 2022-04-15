Logo
Easter Basket
7 Thoughtful and Creative Last-Minute Easter Basket Ideas

Apr. 15 2022, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

Oops, you did it again. You procrastinated, lost track of time, and now Easter is around the corner and you have yet to assemble baskets for your loved ones. You’re not alone, we’ve all been there. In fact, I’m there right now and instead of heading to Target to raid the candy aisle and snag some faux grass, I’m writing this article and further stalling my holiday duties.

So, what is one to do in these trying times?

The good thing is that people's expectations are typically much lower for Easter than they are for birthdays and bigger holidays, like Christmas. For Easter, you typically don't have to wrap presents or write cards unless you really want to. Basically, your main job is to put some fun items into a basket and slap a bow on it. That’s it.

But given the fact that you're reading this article and have taken the time to research ideas, you probably want to make it look like you've been pinning basket ideas on Pinterest for months. And even though you are doing this all last minute, you still expect to create a top-tier basket.

Here are some last-minute Easter basket ideas to consider that are much more impressive than a wicker basket filled with jellybeans.

Easter basket
A watering can Easter bucket

Have a gardening lover in your life? Fill a watering can with new gardening tools, seed packets, fertilizer, and gloves. It's thoughtful and perfect for the season.

A beach-themed Easter basket

Have little ones? Get them excited for summer by surprising them with a new beach bucket and shovel. Load the basket up with items like goggles, water guns, sunscreen, a towel, and more.

A movie night Easter basket

Fill a reusable popcorn container (like this one) with all the movie-night essentials. Think microwave popcorn, candy, soft drinks, a blanket, and some DVDs. You can also slip in some AMC tickets for a fun night out.

A cooking tool Easter basket

Does anyone in your life need some new kitchen tools/items? Snag a colander and load it up with some fresh culinary gear. A vegetable peeler, portable blender, timer, pizza cutter, ice cream scooper, or reusable straws could complete this useful basket.

A wine and cheese Easter basket

Keep it classy! Opt for an ice bucket, wooden crate, or picnic basket, and fill it with a bottle of vino and some fancy cheeses. You can also add in other mini treats like crackers, nuts, olives, and chocolates.

A beauty bag Easter basket

Have a makeup mogul in your life? Surprise them with a makeup bag or caddy filled with their favorite beauty products.

A fitness-themed Easter basket

Load up a duffle bag with some new fitness gear to help your recipient hop into their routine. Consider adding in activewear, a yoga mat and/or block, a reusable water bottle, protein powder, and a jump rope.

