Laura Clery's Net Worth Stems From Her Acting and Influencer Career

Influencer Laura Clery is one of the bigger names on social media, with over 20 million followers across her platforms. But she’s not just a viral creator spitting out videos; she’s also an actress, author, and comedian. So when people say she’s worth millions, it makes total sense. Laura’s content has always focused on her day-to-day life — the chaos (and blessings) of motherhood, and her relationship with her now ex-husband, Stephen Hilton.

And maybe that’s what keeps people coming back — the honesty, the humor, and her ability to keep things light, even when life isn’t, because it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Laura. In June 2025, she appeared in court, presumably over a custody issue involving her kids and ex, and that kind of legal battle likely didn’t come cheap. Naturally, it’s prompted folks to take an interest in her finances. So, just how wealthy is Laura Clery?

What is Laura Clery's net worth?

Laura Clery has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — not bad for someone who turned her online presence into a full-blown brand. Her books are a big part of that success. She published Idiots: Life Stories from the Creator of Help Helen Smash in 2019, followed by Idiots: Marriage, Motherhood, Milk & Mistakes in 2022. She also hosts the weekly podcast IDIOT with Laura Clery.

While growing her online following, Laura also had a solid run in entertainment. She played Loana in Stranded (2006), starred in The Hitchhiking Game (2008), and appeared in six episodes of ‘Til Death (2008–2010), according to IMDb. She also showed up in Disaster Date, The League, and the TV film A Mann’s World (2011). And if you’re a 2 Broke Girls fan, you may have spotted her as Wren in Season 2, Episode 18 — “And Not-So-Sweet Charity.”

Laura Clery moved to Los Angeles at 17 to pursue a career in acting.

Laura Clery may be best known for her online presence on Facebook and YouTube, but she’s always had her sights set on Hollywood. According to an August 2015 Facebook post, she was just 17 when she left Chicago and moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

