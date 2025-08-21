What Is Laura Loomer's Net Worth? Let's Dig Into the Conspiracy Theorist's Real Finances She has been banned from various social media platforms, but her X account was reinstated. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 21 2025, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Who is Laura Loomer? It's a question whispered on the winds of social media, blogs, podcasts, and even reputable media outlets. It feels as if we blinked, and suddenly she convinced President Donald Trump to fire six National Security Council officials. She has become a central figure in the hiring and firing of staffers in Trump's second administration. She also peddles conspiracy theories as easily as most folks discuss the weather.

The 32-year-old far-right political activist can change the course of someone's career via a post to X. She appears to have a lot of power, but no one can figure out how or why. Her sneakiness and subterfuge are nothing new and date back to her college years. Even though no one has any idea what Loomer's actual job is, she has managed to amass a decent net worth. Here's what we know.

Laura Loomer's net worth is as mysterious as she is.

According to some reports, Loomer's net worth is estimated to be about $11 million. As of this writing, Loomer has a little over 96,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, but she hasn't uploaded a video since 2024. She has been banned from various social media platforms, though her X account was reinstated after Elon Musk took over. She now hosts Loomer Unleashed on the conservative website Rumble.

Laura Loomer Far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and internet personality. Net worth: $11 million Laura Loomer is an American far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and internet personality. Birth date: May 21, 1993 Birth place: Tucson, Ariz. Birth name: Laura Elizabeth Loomer Father: Jeffrey Loomer Education: B.A. in Broadcasting from Barry University

She got her taste for trickery in March 2015 when Loomer secretly recorded Barry University officials discussing the creation of a club called "Sympathetic Students in Support of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria." James O'Keefe of Project Veritas released the video on the right-wing organization's website.

In August 2015, Time reported that Loomer had infiltrated a campaign event for presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. The conservative pundit was attempting to make a cash donation exceeding $100, which the Federal Election Commission has banned. Loomer was allegedly trying to entrap campaign workers into accepting the illegal donations.

By this time, she was a full-time employee at Project Veritas, where she participated in numerous stunts such as going to a polling station in November 2016 and claiming to be a woman named Huma Abedin. Loomer was also wearing a burqa. The following year, Loomer was back in the burqa where she protested Sharia Law in front of the Fearless Girl statue in Manhattan. She left Project Veritas soon after and was hired at the Canadian far-right outlet Rebel Media.

Laura Loomer is a failed politician.

In 2020, Loomer ran for Florida's 21st congressional district but lost to Democratic incumbent Lois Frankel. Two years later, she set her sights on Florida's 11th congressional district in an attempt to unseat Republican Rep. Daniel Webster in the primary election.

Source: MEGA

She started her show Loomer Unleashed in 2023, which includes her opinions, conspiracy theories, and bizarre political stunts. During Trump's third presidential run, Loomer threw all of her weight behind his campaign, telling The Washington Post, "I'm happy to dedicate all my time to helping Trump, because if Trump doesn't get back in, I don't have anything."