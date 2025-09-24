Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer Just Can't Stop Being Racist on Social Media This is seriously unacceptable behavior. By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 24 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Laura Loomer; X/@lauraloomer

For reasons we may never understand, Laura Loomer always manages to find herself in the news cycle. According to NBC News, Loomer is the confusing confidante to President Donald Trump whom his aides are desperate to get rid of. Back in March 2025, the right-wing agitator made several posts to X about National Security Council aides she felt were not loyal to the president. This resulted in a call from Donald Trump and a meeting in the Oval Office. Those aides were subsequently fired.

When Loomer isn't using her social media presence to get top officials fired, she often spreads unfounded conspiracy theories. She once posted a video to X claiming 9/11 was an "inside job," reported The New York Times. Like many conservatives, Loomer has often posted about the 2020 election, claiming it was stolen. Sometimes her posts have been bigoted and downright racist, including comments she has made about Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Laura Loomer has made several racist posts about Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

If you search for posts on X (formerly Twitter) made by Laura Loomer referencing Jasmine Crockett, you'll be met with a slew of racist comments. One of the earliest posts that popped up was from February 2025, when Loomer shared a flyer for an event honoring Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. As a reminder, Willis indicted President Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Loomer referred to the event as "ghetto" because Rep. Crockett was listed as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The word "ghetto" in reference to Rep. Crockett was used again in a May 2025 episode of her podcast, Loomer Unleashed, which she shared a clip of to X. In it, Loomer called Rep. Crockett ghetto for referencing the Montgomery Riverfront brawl while giving a commencement speech. Rep. Crockett joked about throwing chairs, which Loomer said was a call to incite violence.

After the New York Post claimed Rep. Crockett terrorized staffers in an August 2025 article, Loomer shared it to X, saying it was "typical DEI Shaniqua behavior." She then replied to her own post, saying, "In the dictionary next to the word Shaniqua is a photo of Jasmine Crockett." Loomer has also accused Rep. Crockett of acting like a "hood rat" every time a camera is on her. There is more, and it is not limited to Rep. Crockett.

Democrat Congressman Jasmine Crockett @JasmineForUS wants you to think she’s a “serious lawmaker”, but she acts like a hood rat every time a camera is on her.



Screaming about being a “black woman” like she’s about to start a fight in the parking lot of a Popeyes. This is who the… pic.twitter.com/9s3N6BTzYG — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 26, 2025

Laura Loomer has also got into it with sports writer Jemele Hill.

In September 2025, sports writer Jemele Hill shared a post to X from Loomer whose visibility was limited by the social media website due to the fact that it violated X's rules against hateful conduct. "It hurts my heart that we have ghetto Black b-----s who hate America serving in Congress," wrote Loomer while tagging Rep. Crockett. Hill took a screenshot and added, "I’m sure this was totally taken out of context," to which Loomer replied, "I meant every word, actually."