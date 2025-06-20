Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Never Misses an Opportunity to Shout out Her Sorority Jasmine Crockett's sorority "always stands on business." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 20 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jasmineforus

In a sea of polarizing political figures, most of whom are not-so-great, someone like Rep. Jasmine Crockett really stands out. She will not take any nonsense from anyone, which feels like a great quality to have during some rather chaotic times. If you pop over to her website, you're gonna learn a lot about her and you'll leave feeling deeply impressed. You also might wonder if you could perhaps do better in your own life.

She begins her bio with a bang: "Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has purposefully made every decision with one goal in mind: protecting the civil liberties of those in underrepresented communities." It only gets better from there. She's smart, caring, passionate about justice, focused, and ready to fight. Rep. Crockett ends her bio with an extremely interesting fact that reveals her deep sense of community. What sorority was she in? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is part of one of the Divine Nine sororities.

Rep. Crockett is a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. In October 2024, she filmed a short for the Watch The Yard YouTube channel where she shouted out her love of the historically Black sorority, which is part of the Divine Nine. The Congresswoman said she was drawn to DST because they "always stand on business" and have "always been about social action."

She goes on to say that DST has always been about "changing the environments around them," thus making things so much better. This is something Rep. Crockett grew up around because her father was a Bruh. For the unfamiliar, Bruh is a nickname for the members of Omega Psi Phi, a historically Black fraternity.

In January 2021, Rep. Crockett celebrated the 108th anniversary of DST on Instagram. "Happy Founders’ Day to my sorority ... and all the Sorors working to make a difference in our world," she wrote beneath a photo of herself making the DST hand symbol. "I have to give a shout out to those who made it possible for a young woman like me to be here today, the legendary Delta Lawmakers, Soror Shirley Chisholm and Soror Barbara Jordan (the first Black Woman elected to the Texas Legislature)."

The Delta Sigma Theta was founded in 1913.

The DST sorority was founded in January 1913 at Howard University. Per their website, the first thing they did was participate in the Suffrage March that same year. Their prolific fundraising abilities began in 1925 when the Iota Chapter started the Jabberwock, a cultural and fundraising activity whose proceeds go to charity, for scholarships, or to a worthy cause.