Founding Member of the Dixie Chicks Laura Lynch Died at Age 65 — Tragic Story Behind Her Passing Laura Lynch, a former member of the Dixie Chicks — now the Chicks — died on Dec. 22, 2023. What was her cause of death? Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Dec. 26 2023, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

A founding member of the Dixie Chicks, Laura Lynch, lost her life in a tragic accident just days before Christmas 2023. She died on Dec. 22, 2023, and fans are shocked.

Although Laura hadn't been part of the Dixie Chicks since in 1990s, she still had many fans. What was her cause of death? Keep reading for the full story.

Source: Getty Images

What was Laura Lynch's cause of death?

The New York Times confirmed that Laura died in a car crash in Texas at the age of 65. The accident, which appeared to have happened when a vehicle traveling in the other direction crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Laura's car, sadly took place on Dec. 22, 2023, just days before Christmas.

For fans who don't know, Laura was a founding member of the group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. She left the group in the 1990s. The group, whose members have changed several times over the years, now includes Natalie Maines as well as sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer.

The group took to social media to announce the loss of their founding member, who was reported dead at the scene of the car crash, saying in part, "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Chicks."

The Dixie Chicks changed the name of their group in 2020.

In their Instagram post, the group now known at the Chicks went on to say about Laura following her death, "We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band."

They also praised Laura's love for all things Texas. Natalie, Martie, and Emily also hail from the state. In 2020, they reacted to pressure to change the name of their group in the wake of the racial justice movement.

"We want to meet this moment," the group explained on their website at the time. A statement also noted, "A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to 'The Chicks' of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters."

Rest In Peace Laura Lynch…🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/4LadpLPxwV — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) December 23, 2023

Fans also mourn Laura Lynch's death.

On Twitter, fans shared their thoughts about Laura's untimely passing. "Terrible loss of a great talent and bigger spirit," one person said after hearing the news.