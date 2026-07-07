Lauren Bennett, G.R.L. Star and ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer, Dies at 37 Lauren Bennett, the British singer featured on LMFAO’s hit Party Rock Anthem, died at the age of 37. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 7 2026, 3:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@laureenbennett

Lauren Bennett, the British singer featured on LMFAO’s 2011 chart-topping hit Party Rock Anthem and a member of the girl group G.R.L., died on May 29, 2026. She was 37. No cause of death has been given. Bennet is survived by her long-time partner, Kenny Wormald, and their daughter, Harlow.

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Her death was announced on Instagram by her G.R.L. bandmates, Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton, and Paula van Oppen, several weeks later, allowing her family and loved ones time to grieve privately, according to The Sunday Guardian.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts. Your GRLs, Em, Tash, and P.”

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Source: Instagram/@laureenbennett

From The X Factor Rejection to Global Stardom

Bennett was born June 24, 1989, in Kent, England. She first came to public attention competing on the U.K. version of The X Factor in 2006, where she was eliminated after the final 12. The setback led to a new opportunity: she was invited to join the Paradiso Girls, a group assembled by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin.

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Bennett relocated to Los Angeles at 17 and began her professional music career with the group. The Paradiso Girls released their debut single Patron Tequila in 2009, featuring Lil' Jon and Eve. The song peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs.

Bennett hit a career high point with Party Rock Anthem in 2011, on which she sang the bridge and hook. The song went to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and stayed there for six weeks. It also reached No. 1 in 20 other countries.

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In 2012, Bennett joined a five-piece all-women band, G.R.L. (Girls Rock Life), alongside Estrada, Slayton, van Oppen and Simone Battle. The group featured on Pitbull’s 2014 track Wild Wild Love and released Ugly Heart, which charted in the UK Top 20 and reached the top five in Australia and New Zealand.

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Following Battle's tragic death in September 2014, G.R.L. released the tribute single Lighthouse and partnered with the mental health charity Give an Hour to raise awareness. According to the BBC, the group disbanded in 2015 and was reformed as a trio in 2016 with Bennett, Slayton, and new member Jazzy Mejia before disbanding again in 2020.

Bennett has also released several singles like 2011’s I Wish I Wish, 2016’s Hurricane as a solo artist.

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Tributes poured in from across the industry following the announcement.

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Singer and dancer Carmit Bachar wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken. Lauren was such a beautiful soul…kind, talented, and full of light. Sending love to everyone who knew and loved her. May her spirit be surrounded by peace and infinite love and may her light continue to shine in the hearts of all those she touched.”

Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta wrote, “I’m devastated to hear the news. GRL is the first girl group I ever got into, and always my favorite. Never imagined this would happen again. RIP Lauren.”