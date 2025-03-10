All About the Friendship Between Actresses Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman After being cast on ‘Parenthood,’ Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman developed a strong bond with each other that they have readily discussed throughout the years. By Danielle Jennings Published March 10 2025, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many of the most endearing friendships in Hollywood were started between former co-stars — or in the instance of Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman, a previous onscreen mother-daughter duo.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the hit 2010s family series Parenthood are well aware of the chemistry that Lauren and Mae displayed while portraying Sarah and Amber Holt, who frequently butted heads on the NBC series.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman friendship.

After being cast in Parenthood, Lauren and Mae developed a strong bond with each other that they have readily discussed throughout the years. In a 2014 interview with Glamour, Mae explained just how deep their relationship goes.

"I don't remember what my life was like before her," Mae told the outlet at the time. "She has shaped my existence so much. She's more than a best friend: She's my role model, she's a mother, she's a sister. I mist up even talking about her."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Their relationship extends beyond 'Parenthood.'

Although Lauren and Mae were only co-stars for five seasons (2010 to 2015), their loving relationship has only strengthened throughout the years. In a 2015 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lauren's close friends congratulated her on her book, Talking as Fast as I Can, but it was Mae’s tribute that was the most amusing.

Article continues below advertisement

“I mean, I’ve had her write break-up texts for me for God’s sake! Side note: I do not necessarily condone or recommend breaking up with anyone over a text; but if you’ve got to do it, get yourself a Lauren Graham,” Mae revealed to the outlet.

The pair had a full-circle moment with Mae’s pregnancy.

On Mother’s Day 2024, Mae officially announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post with throwback photos of Lauren and Parenthood co-star Miles Heizer, who played her brother in the series. Fans of the show will remember that during the sixth season, Mae’s character Amber was pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement

Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year!" Mae captioned the collection of photos at the time. "Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! Mae gave birth to her first child on Aug. 28, 2024. She decided to name her son Miles after her former TV brother.