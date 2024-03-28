Home > Entertainment Connie Britton and Lauren Graham's Friendship in the Heart of Hollywood "We lived in an empty house that we weren't supposed to be living in. We had no furniture and all we ate were Rice Krispies Treats." By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the constellation of Hollywood friendships, few shine as brightly or with as much genuine affection as the bond between Lauren Graham and Connie Britton. Their remarkable friendship, which has flourished away from the camera's relentless gaze, began in the most humble of settings — an acting class where both aspiring actors first crossed paths.

The story of Connie and Lauren's friendship takes us back to their days as roommates, a time marked by shared dreams and the pursuit of success in the unpredictable world of acting. Despite their individual successes and the demands of life in the spotlight, their friendship has not only endured but grown stronger. Their bond offers a rare glimpse into the enduring power of connection in Hollywood's transient landscape.

How did Connie and Lauren become friends?

Per Page Six, Connie and Lauren's friendship blossomed in a way that seems almost scripted for a feel-good Hollywood story. Their journey began amid the dreams and aspirations shared within the walls of an acting class in New York City. It was here, in this creative crucible, that they first crossed paths and discovered a kindred spirit in one another.

Recognizing the potential for both personal and professional growth, they made the pivotal decision to relocate together to Los Angeles. The move marked the beginning of their respective journeys into the world of acting. In their early days in Los Angeles, Connie and Lauren shared a unique living situation in a friend's empty house. They built a lifelong friendship on mutual support and camaraderie amid the uncertainties of their acting careers.

Are Lauren and Connie still close?

But when are we getting the tv show about that time in the ‘90s when Connie Britton and Lauren Graham were roommates pic.twitter.com/UnFNQ7F9kq — AB (@AlannaBennett) October 29, 2017

Their friendship has remained strong over the years, with both actors achieving significant success in their respective careers. Lauren became widely known for her role as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, while Connie earned acclaim for her portrayal of Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights. Despite their busy schedules, they have continued to support each other, which demonstrates the depth of their bond.

A notable public acknowledgment of their friendship came when Lauren welcomed Connie to Twitter with a tweet that reminisced about their time as roommates in the '90s, highlighting the long-standing nature of their relationship.

Welcome my friend and former 90s roommate @conniebritton to Twitter! Back then we had these badass cell phones: pic.twitter.com/4VgfdlRohK — Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) April 3, 2014

Their continued bond over the years is evident in various public appearances and mutual support. For instance, Lauren has spoken about their time as roommates during interviews, sharing anecdotes that illustrate their close relationship, per US Magazine.

Lauren shared, "We lived in an empty house that we weren't supposed to be living in. We had no furniture and all we ate were Rice Krispies Treats."