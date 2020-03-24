Country Fans Will Definitely Recognize 'American Idol's Lauren Mascitti's Fiance

Country Fans Will Definitely Recognize 'American Idol's Lauren Mascitti's FianceBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
Lauren Mascitti may have wowed the judges in her audition during Season 18 of American Idol with her original song, "If I Can Lose You", but she also managed to wow them with her audition partner.
"I know your partner there," Luke Bryan said as Lauren walked up, with her guitarist close behind. When Luke's fellow judges asked him if the guitarist was a big deal, he replied, "He's a bada**."
That's because the guitarist isn't just a guitarist. He's Lauren's fiance. That, and country singer and songwriter Shawn Camp. Get to know the man behind some of your favorite country songs.
Meet Lauren Mascitti's fiance, Shawn Camp.
As Lauren said in her audition, her fiance is pretty well known in the country music world. "Ya'll know Shawn," she said. "He's an incredible songwriter. He's written a lot of great stuff. 'Two Piña Coladas' for Garth Brooks. 'How Long Gone' for Brooks & Dunn. 'Would You Go With Me' for Josh Turner."
But Lauren's list barely scratches the surface.
In addition to Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn and Josh Turner, he's also written music for Ralph Stanley, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Porter Wagoner, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Blake Shelton, and Billy Currington. Basically, he's worked with country royalty.
But Shawn isn't just a writer. He's a gifted musician as well. He's been a touring or recording musician for a number of big names, including Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood, Shelby Lynn, and the Osborne Brothers.
As if he's not busy enough, Shawn is also a member of The World Famous Headliners, which is comprised of him along with four other veteran musicians, Big Al Anderson, Pat McLaughlin, Michael Rhodes and Greg Morrow.
He's also the lead singer of the band The Earls Of Leicester, an all acoustic band that consists of legendary Bluegrass musicians Jerry Douglas, Jeff White, Daniel Kimbro, Charlie Cushman and Johnny Warren. The band earned Shawn his second Grammy award when their eponymous debut album earned Best Bluegrass Album.
The 53-year-old earned his first Grammy a year prior in 2013, this time for Best Folk Album. The winning album was Gary Clark's final one before his death. Titled "My Favorite Picture of You", Gary worked with same of his closest friends, including Shawn, to create it. Shawn provided banjo, fiddle, acoustic guitar, resonator guitar, mandolin, octave fiddle, and background vocals throughout the album's 11 tracks.
As if all this wasn't enough, he has also released six albums himself over the years, starting in 1993.
Lauren's fiance is also her favorite collaborator.
Despite the 28-year-old singer being 25 years Shawn's junior, the two have managed to be happy collaborators both in life and in work. Lauren released her most recent album, "God Made a Woman", in January 2020 and the songs were written together by the couple.
It wasn't so surprising that Lauren brought her fiance to perform with her on American Idol because she performed quite a bit throughout the years with him. They often get on stage together and play at festivals as a duo, like at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Festival in Live Oak, Fla.
So, yes, Luke was definitely correct: Shawn's a bada**. And so is his fiancée, Lauren, who you can catch on American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
