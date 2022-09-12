When Will LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Galactic Edition Release?

There are times during the game when there's little more to do than run from point A to point B, exploring along the way. Unfortunately, there's not much to explore. The worlds are sprawling and bustling in some areas but bare bones in others and the bulk of the content ends up being side content and mini-games. The side content is simple and a bit dull, but the rewards for completing them are excellent, incentivizing players to go after tasks that aren't very exciting.