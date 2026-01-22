Leigh McGowan, aka "Politics Girl," Has Been Making Waves Since 2015 During an exchange with Leigh on CNN, Ben Ferguson blurted out, "You're not my mom!" By Risa Weber Published Jan. 22 2026, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram @iampoliticsgirl

Leigh McGowan, who goes by "Politics Girl" on her social channels, wants to get the younger generation interested in and involved in politics. Leigh describes her mission as: “Working to save democracy through a no-nonsense, everywoman approach to understanding politics."

She films rants while standing in her kitchen, and aims to break down political issues in simple, digestible terms. Leigh has also written a New York Times bestselling book, A Return to Common Sense. According to Leigh's website, she first created a YouTube channel in 2015 to "inform and inspire" people to care and to vote. In 2020, she started a TikTok channel. Her Instagram bio now boasts that she has over 3 million followers across platforms.

"Politics Girl" appeared on a CNN panel alongside Scott Jennings to speak about the Epstein files.

Conservative political strategist Scott Jennings appeared opposite Leigh on CNN's Newsnight to discuss the release of the Epstein files. Scott said that Americans should not "get our knickers in a twist" over the Epstein files, according to The Independent.

As of Jan. 20, 2026, only some of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes have been released, but some of the files that have been released offer new insight into Epstein's co-conspirators.

Scott said, "They should follow the law, but let’s not get our knickers in a twist here." Leigh responded pointedly and sarcastically, saying, "Let’s not get our knickers in a twist over child rape" in a mocking tone. She doubled down and said that Scott's remarks were "insane."

"The Epstein files are a multinational, multi-generational child and woman sex trafficking ring. ... So your attitude right now, your sort of, ‘Shucks, devil be gone,’ it’s just horrifying to me," Leigh said.

In speaking about the government's delayed release of the files, Scott said that the DOJ should "follow the law." Leigh countered that the Justice Department breached the law when they failed to release the files on time. Leigh said that "everything that is in these files, it could bring an entire house down." She said that if the files bring Democrats down as well as Republicans, so be it.

Leigh also appeared in a CNN panel opposite podcaster Ben Ferguson.

Conservative radio host and podcast host Ben Ferguson went on a CNN panel across Leigh to discuss ICE tactics in Minnesota. When Leigh was trying to make a point about the way that Trump is saying he wants to get "murderers" and "pedophiles" out of the United States, Ben repeatedly interrupted her.

CNN anchor Abby Phillip had to repeatedly step in to ask Ben to let Leigh get her point across. Finally, Leigh told Ben to "zip it!" and Ben responded by blurting out, "No! Sorry, you're not my mom!" before going on another rant.

After the anchor pointed out that while ICE has released a short list of names, and claims to have arrested thousands of alleged "murderers, rapists, and criminals," they have not released a list of the so-called "murderers, rapists, and criminals" they claim to have captured.

Leigh called on ICE to prove that they're not just rounding up innocent people without giving them due process and cause. "Prove to me that you are not taking innocent people, civilians, and you’re not beating them on the street," she said.