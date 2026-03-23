Was Leonid Radvinsky Married? Inside the Private Life of the OnlyFans Owner His business made headlines for years, but his personal life stayed hidden — until now. By Darrell Marrow Published March 23 2026, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: LinkedIn

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky has died at 43, the company confirmed in a March 23 statement. “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans spokesperson told Reuters. “His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.”

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Leonid did not create OnlyFans. Tim Stokely founded the platform in 2016, and Leonid bought a majority stake in 2018. Now, netizens are digging into Leonid’s background, especially his personal life. Many want to know whether he was married before his death.

Source: OnlyFans

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Was Leonid Radvinsky married with kids?

According to The Wall Street Journal, Leonid married Katie Chudnovsky in 2008. He kept details about his marriage private, and it is unclear whether the couple had children. Instead, he focused his public comments on his business and philanthropic work.

Leonid’s story started long before OnlyFans money turned him into a billionaire. He was born in Odesa, in what is now Ukraine. He moved to the United States as a child and grew up in Illinois. He later earned an economics degree from Northwestern University in 2002. According to Reuters, Leonid’s first venture into the tech business came when he was still in high school. A company tied to him was registered when he was just 16, before he went on to build MyFreeCams in 2004, a webcam business that became one of his biggest early wins.

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How much did Leonid Radvinsky make from OnlyFans?

Leonid did not create OnlyFans, but it helped him reach huge financial milestones. The platform originally launched as a porn-free creator site before later pivoting into adult content. Leonid bought OnlyFans in 2018 and eventually became the sole shareholder of parent company Fenix International.

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The move proved extremely profitable. According to Bloomberg, OnlyFans paid Leonid $284 million in 2021, $338 million in 2022, and $472 million in 2023. The company’s 2024 accounts showed another $497 million dividend, plus an additional $204 million paid in tranches after the reporting date. That brings his total earnings from the platform to about $1.8 billion since 2021.