Lewis Capaldi's Ex-Girlfriend, Paige Turley, Is Known for Her Time on 'Love Island' By Chris Barilla Apr. 6 2023, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

It's hard to not be familiar with Lewis Capaldi's music at this point. The singer has been stunning fans with his remarkable talent since his 2019 breakthrough track "Someone You Loved" topped the U.K. Singles chart at the time and spurred a flourishing career that has quickly earned him awards from institutions such as the Brit Awards, the BBC Teen Awards, and the Scottish Music Awards.

Fans may know all of the words to Lewis's songs, but not as many are likely familiar with the details surrounding his personal life. Namely, what went down between him and Paige Turley, who just happens to be his most famous ex. Keep scrolling for all of the known details surrounding the time that they spent together.

Source: Getty Images

What do we know about Lewis Capaldi and Paige Turley's past relationship?

It seems as though the time that Lewis and Paige spend together was long before either of them were public figures. They were a couple all the way back in 2015 when they were just 18-year-old students at Motherwell College in Motherwell, Scotland. In a post that he has since deleted, Lewis gave fans a small glimpse into the time that he spent with Paige.

"I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I loved how she spoke," he wrote in the aforementioned post. "We dated for a year-and-a-half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day."

During an expansive 2020 interview with The Independent, Lewis gave even more context into the time that he spent with Paige. He even addressed rumors that his hit song "Someone You Loved" was written about her. "Everyone thinks 'Someone You Loved' is about Paige, it’s actually 'Bruises,' and a bunch of other songs on the album that are about [Paige]," he explained at the time. He said, "But 'Someone You Loved' is about my grandma."

In that same interview, Lewis said that he and Paige are on great terms still. He even said that he doesn't mind if she talks about him or their relationship publicly. "This sounds very crass, but when you go out with a singer they can write songs about you and make money from that. So she’s got every right to talk about it, too," he stated.

Paige Turley rose to fame through appearing on 'Love Island.'