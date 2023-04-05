Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Scottish Singer Lewis Capaldi Is Bringing in Millions, so What's His Net Worth? By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 5 2023, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Music lovers know that all it takes is one hit for an artist to take their career to the next level — from Nicki Minaj’s “Moment 4 Life” to James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.” A hit song not only sparks the interest of fellow musicians for future collaborations, but also allows an artist to build a strong fanbase. With that in mind, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is well on his way to building a lasting career.

Lewis is the voice behind the 2018 ballad “Someone You Loved,” which is a Billboard Hot 100 classic. Not to mention, Lewis’s 2019 single “Hold Me While You Wait” also topped the charts. Now that Lewis is building on his success, fans are wondering how his pockets are looking these days. So, what is Lewis Capaldi’s net worth? Here’s everything that we know.



Lewis Capaldi’s net worth will continue to skyrocket.

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Lewis Capaldi is currently working with a net worth of $10 million. Like most musicians, Lewis has used his fame to his advantage by making money from merchandise. Lewis’s self-titled website allows fans to connect with his brand and purchase merch ranging from clothing to vinyl records.

Additionally, Lewis has a few brand partnerships under his belt that include ASOS, EMI, Tinder, and more. So, when you take into account Lewis’s musical success with a multi-platinum album and multiple No. 1 singles, merchandise, sales, and partnerships, it makes sense why his net worth is at the $10 million mark.



Lewis Capaldi Singer-Songwriter Net worth: $10 million Lewis Capaldi is a Scottish singer-songwriter who is known for the hit songs "Someone You Loved" and "Hold Me While You Wait." Birth name: Lewis Marc Capaldi Birthplace: Glasgow, Scotland Birthdate: Oct. 7, 1996 Father: Mark Capaldi Mother: Carole Capaldi Education: New College Lanarkshire, Motherwell

Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary, 'How I’m Feeling Now,' sheds a light on his growing celebrity status and personal struggles.

Fans who are hoping to get a look at Lewis’s creative process and life will now have that opportunity via Netflix’s How I’m Feeling Now documentary. As the trailer for the documentary begins, you see a slew of footage from various shows with fans singing his songs and Lewis taking it all in. As the trailer progresses, the screen goes black and you hear a voice ask, “Is it all worth it?”

The trailer continues with Lewis opening up about being more insecure and shows clips of him in his creative zone. Lewis then speaks about working on his sophomore album after such a successful debut project in 2019. The trailer continues with family interviews, snapshots of Lewis hanging out with his friends, his hometown, and the jitters he experiences before taking the stage.