Lewis Capaldi Has a Close Relationship With His Family — His Mom Picked Him up From a One-Night Stand! By Haylee Thorson Apr. 6 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is getting candid about his career. The widely acclaimed artist is beloved for his cheeky personality, referring to himself as the "Scottish Beyoncé,” though success hasn't been everything he dreamed it would be.

In his new documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, Lewis opens up about how fame took a toll on his mental health. Luckily, the 26-year-old singer’s family consistently has his back through the ups and downs of stardom. Let’s meet his parents and siblings.

Who are Lewis Capaldi’s parents? The singer is incredibly close with his parents, Mark and Carole Capaldi.

On Oct. 7, 1996, Lewis was born to parents Mark and Carole Capaldi in Glasgow, Scotland. When the “Someone You Loved” singer was four, his parents moved to Bathgate — located in Scotland’s western lowlands — where they still reside. Not only that, but Lewis lived in his childhood home in his early twenties (despite his widespread success as a musician). "I've had the same bedroom since I was 10 years old!” he wrote on his Instagram story in 2020. “I've got f—ing New York wallpaper.”

In the trailer for his new documentary How I’m Feeling Now, Lewis’s mom revealed just how close their relationship truly is. "You’ve still got a lot of growing up to do. You need to phone your mother to come and pick you up from your one-night stand,” she told her son. “Because you're having a panic attack."

What do Lewis Capaldi’s parents do for a living? Lewis almost followed in his father’s footsteps.

Lewis’s parents' career paths couldn’t be more different. The “Pointless” singer’s mother, Carole, works as a nurse, while his father, Mark, is a successful fishmonger. When speaking with The Mirror in 2020, the 26-year-old admitted he’d probably enter his dad’s profession had music not worked out.

“My dad is a fishmonger. He has a fish shop. One that sells fresh fish — KP’s Fresh Fish,” Lewis explained. “So I’d probably work there. But I hate fish. I hate the smell of fish. And I can’t look at prawns in the face.”

Does Lewis Capaldi have any siblings? The ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ star has two brothers and one sister.

Lewis is the baby of the family! The Scottish singer is the youngest of four Capaldi children. His oldest brother, Warren, introduced Lewis to music when he was growing up; the two were both interested in playing guitar as adolescents. Lewis’s other older brother Anthony, 28, is also a lover of the arts, currently working as an actor. He starred in the BBC Scotland film Haggis in 2020.