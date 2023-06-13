Home > Television > Cruel Summer There's A Lot of Mystery Surrounding Isabella's Parents On 'Cruel Summer' Season 2 –– Find Out More Here On Cruel Summer, Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood) turns Megan Landry's life upside down, partially because her parents sent her away for the year. Who plays Isabella's parents? By Olivia Hebert Jun. 12 2023, Published 9:07 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

On Cruel Summer, Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood) turns Megan Landry's life upside down, partially because her parents sent her away to Chatham for the year. But who exactly plays Isabella's parents? And why did they send her away? While Mama and Papa LaRue haven't appeared on the show yet, their presence looms in the background, and it's hard not to feel their impact as a viewer. Find out more about Isabella's parents below.

What do Isabella's parents do for a living?

Source: Hulu A still from 'Cruel Summer' Season 2 on Freeform and Hulu.

Mama and Papa LaRue are foreign diplomats who have been stationed all over the world and taken their daughter along with them for the ride. In the first episode of the season, Isabella mentions how she's lived in India, Malaysia, England, Argentina, Japan, and more. Their family can definitely call themselves a group of globe trotters. And judging by Isabella's penchant for designer clothes and jewelry, it's safe to say that her parents make a pretty penny while working abroad.

It's also clear that due to their background of hopping from country to country, Isabella hasn't had a lot of stability in her life over the years, and not a lot of long-term friends either. She's eager to find her community of people, but may go through to desperate lengths to maintain her connections.

Why did Isabella's parents send her to Chatham?

So far, the truth behind Isabella's stay hasn't been revealed, only alluded to. As the season continues airing, viewers can only hope to gain more insight into Isabella's past and her relationship with her parents. What we do know is that Isabella is hiding something. She may also have a shady history of getting up to no good. At the end of the episode, she calls her mom up for help, hinting that this isn't the first time she's gotten in trouble and used her parents' help to cover it up.