Seattle Storm Player Lexie Brown's Net Worth Is Reportedly Sitting Pretty Lexie is in the middle of the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion cheating scandal. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 27 2026, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of the WNBA know the name Lexie Brown very well. Known for being drafted No. 9 overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft and the daughter of NBA star and dunk contest champion Dee Brown, the 31-year-old has had quite the career. Beloved by fans for her three-point shooting prowess, she has sprinkled her magic on various teams in the W. In fact, she won a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021.

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Although Lexie has been able to achieve highs in the league, her personal life has been in shambles as of late. After news of Klay Thompson allegedly cheating on Megan Thee Stallion came out, along with rumors of Lexie being linked to the Dallas Mavericks star, social media has been relentless. And now, social media users want to know every detail about the star, including the 4-1-1 on her finances.

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What is Lexie Brown’s net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, via Sportskeeda, Lexie has accumulated a net worth of $10 million. This figure is the combination of Lexie’s work as a professional basketball player, podcaster, and influencer.

Per Spotrac, Lexie’s career earnings are nearly $600,000. For her rookie season from 2018 to 2021, Lexie had a four-year contract of over $191,000. After the period, she entered free agency in 2022, signing a $72,141 one-year contract. In 2023, she signed a two-year contract for $158,340. Later, she signed a two- year, $195,226 contract with the Los Angeles Sparks, including an average annual salary of $97,613 in 2025.

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Lexie Brown Professional basketball player, influencer, podcaster Net worth: 10,000,000 Lexie Brown is an American basketball player, known as a 2018 WNBA champion and the daughter of Dee Brown. Birthdate: Oct 27, 1994 Birthname: Alexis Kiah "Lexie" Brown Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Father: Dee Brown Mother: Tammy Brown Education: Duke University

In addition to her WNBA contract, Lexie competes in the Athlete’s Unlimited (AU) Pro Basketball league. While it’s unknown how much Lexie earned during her time with the AU, Sports Illustrated reports that AU Basketball players earn $20,000 to $40,000, with the possibility of performance bonuses. Lexie has also had an ongoing partnership with Fashion Nova, Reebok, True Religion, Topicals, Curel, and many more.

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The Klay Thompson rumors have caused social media users to criticize Lexie Brown.

Truth be told, no matter which woman was allegedly linked to Klay Thompson with the cheating scandal, social media was going to chew them up and spit them out. In Lexie’s case, allegations have been flying, and folks have been calling her everything but a child of God.

According to X blog Red Media, an X user shared that Lexie was implicated as the other woman after screenshots of her close friends allegedly showed her saying that she and Klay were indeed linked. Apparently, the screenshots showed Lexie saying that Klay told her his relationship with Megan was purely for PR.

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Source: MEGA / Instagram

However, once Lexie got wind that she was being dragged online, she took to Instagram Stories to share her peace. “I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” she wrote. “This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.”