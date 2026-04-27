Word on the Street Is That Klay Thompson Cheated on Megan Thee Stallion With a WNBA Player "I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 27 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you ask most Megan Thee Stallion fans, the rapper and Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson were endgame. From soft launching their romance in July 2025 and the rapper sitting courtside at his games to the “Lover Girl” femcee cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the Thompson family and announcing that they’ve purchased a home, everyone thought an engagement was on the horizon. Megan herself also manifested a ring. However, the relationship has officially crashed and burned, allegedly due to cheating.

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On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Megan took to Instagram Stories to reveal that Klay had cheated on her. The post also suggested that she ended the relationship, and social media immediately erupted. From questions about whether the cheating rumors are true to folks watching Klay’s page, people want answers.

Source: MEGA

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Who did Klay Thompson cheat on Megan Thee Stallion with?

According to the gossip page RedMedia, an X user shared in now-deleted tweets on April 25, 2026, that Klay cheated on Megan with Seattle Storm player Lexie Brown. In the tweets, he shared that people should “drag her weird a--” and that she was posting messages between her and Klay on her Instagram Stories to close friends.

Apparently, the messages showed that Klay told Lexie that he and Megan’s relationship “was just for social media. Not to mention, the pair were also following one another. However, Klay and Lexie are not following each other at this time.

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Twitter User Reveals Klay Thompson was cheating on Megan Thee Stallion with basketball player, Lexie Brown.



They said ügly Klay Thompson was telling her that his relationship with Megan was just PR. pic.twitter.com/0y4EIAqtwC — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 25, 2026

Interestingly, the rumors took on legs and reached Lexie. She immediately took to Instagram to clear her name in a short but sweet Stories post.

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“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation. This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that,” Lexie wrote.

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That said, social media users believe that she’s simply trying to save face. And as expected, folks have been calling the WNBA star everything but a child of God.

As for Klay, he has remained relatively silent about Megan’s accusations. However, on April 25, he did go live on Instagram, listening to Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Way Life Goes” while on his boat, appearing to be in good spirits.

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Source: MEGA

Megan Thee Stallion spilled all in her Instagram Stories post about Klay Thompson’s cheating and mistreatment.

While Megan made it a point to share that Klay did indeed cheat on her via Instagram Stories, she added some color to the situation by sharing other details about him mistreating her.

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"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'" Megan wrote. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous?'”

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She continued: “B---h I need a REAL break after this one ... Bye y'all. Interestingly, many fans are aware that Klay hasn’t had the best season with the Mavericks. So, it’s believed that he took out his frustrations on Megan.