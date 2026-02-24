Wedding Bells? Megan Thee Stallion Is Reportedly "Manifesting" a Rock On Her Finger Klay gifted Megan a $200,000 blue Bentley in February 2026. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 24 2026, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion were excited to learn about her romance with Klay Thompson. With all that the femcee has endured — from public scrutiny to the Tory Lanez trial — fans have yearned for the star to finally be at peace. And while no relationship should be the only source of someone’s zen, it’s nice to have a partner, especially when you’re navigating the world without your parents.

That said, Klay has brought out an amazing side of Megan. The "WAP" rapper has not only been glowing in her “Lover Girl” era, but has also shown her softer, domestic side. From cooking a full spread for her Thanksgiving with the Thompson family to supporting her man courtside at games, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if the happy couple will take the next step. So, will Megan Thee Stallion secure an engagement ring? Here’s what we know.



Megan Thee Stallion is manifesting an engagement ring.

The H-Town Hottie may soon change her title of girlfriend to fiancée. In a Feb. 23, 2026, YouTube Short, the “Lover Girl” femcee sat down with Team USA stars Brittany Bowe, Hilary Knight, and Leila Edwards. As the ladies enjoyed their Milan-inspired meal, they took a moment to talk about relationships.

“I hear y’all just got engaged, congrats,” she said to Brittany and Hilary, who shared their amazing news on Feb. 18, per People. As the ladies spoke about the video of Hilary proposing to Brittany, Megan shared her approval and stated how much she loves to see happy couples.

“I love love, that’s so sweet,” Megan said as she crossed her fingers. She made a point of saying she’s “manifesting my engagement too,” as the Olympians, including Leila, also crossed their fingers. So cute!

Fans are happy to hear the news of Megan’s manifestation, especially after breakup rumors were running rampant.

Unfortunately, as couples in Hollywood reach new milestones in their relationship, some folks just await the moment to add breakup rumors in the mix.

In case you didn’t know. Klay went all out for Megan on her 31st birthday on Feb. 15. The Dallas Mavericks baller whisked Megan away on a tropical vacation. Plus, he gifted Megan a $200,000 blue Bentley, which she showed off in an Instagram carousel.

Source: Instagram Megan Thee Stallion's birthday Bentley

While the pair have had no qualms showcasing their love for one another, it didn't take long for folks to question the longevity of the relationship. During the week of Feb. 16, fans noticed that Klay and Megan were not following each other on Instagram. And of course, an unfollow is the universal signal for trouble in a relationship.

However, in a clip from Megan’s livestream shared by gossip site The Neighborhood Talk, she quickly dispelled the rumors. She shared that she never gets on live to talk about the things she wants to talk about because people always try to “h-e” her, alluding to the breakup rumors.

Additionally, many fans quickly pointed out that Klay and Megan have never followed each other. So, it seems as if social media may be just trying to stir up a narrative.