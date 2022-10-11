Little Caesars Worker Crushes Customer’s Pizza, Curses Him Out in Viral TikTok

So when you first hear someone has a complaint about Little Caesar's, you're probably already halfway through rolling your eyes. After all, the chain sells Hot 'N Ready pies for $6. If you expected an elevated culinary experience above what one could reasonably expect from food cooked on a conveyor belt, then you're going to be in for a bad time.

However this TikToker's gripe has more to do with the way an employee treated him and his food than the quality of the pizza itself.