Little Caesars Worker Crushes Customer’s Pizza, Curses Him Out in Viral TikTok
When you order food from a well-known brand, you usually have an idea of what you're going to get and an expectation. For instance, if you saved up some cash and went to Nobu for a special occasion, you'd be pretty upset if the Chilean sea bass ended up tasting like tilapia from Red Lobster, and you'd probably have every right to be angry about that.
However if you headed over to a 7-11 and were shocked that the hot wings you got from the heating drawer made your tummy rumble, then that's on you. Getting mad at a convenience store for not providing a five-star culinary experience would be kind of crazy, because that's not what 7-11 represents. Get a bit miffed that there aren't any taquitos ready to eat, however, and you'd probably get some other folks on your side.
So when you first hear someone has a complaint about Little Caesar's, you're probably already halfway through rolling your eyes. After all, the chain sells Hot 'N Ready pies for $6. If you expected an elevated culinary experience above what one could reasonably expect from food cooked on a conveyor belt, then you're going to be in for a bad time.
However this TikToker's gripe has more to do with the way an employee treated him and his food than the quality of the pizza itself.
TikToker @thetwistedwinter posted a now viral TikTok where he claims a Little Caesar's employee cursed him out and crushed his pizza. Heck, even with the lowest of expectations that come with a $6 pizza, that's still below the bar. He recorded part of his interaction with the Little Caesar's employee, which he shares in the video after precluding it with a bit of context for what happened before he started recording.
He says in the clip: "So the other day I ordered a pizza at Little Caesar's in the portal, and I went inside and it wasn't ready yet and I was asking the guy if there were any Hot 'N Ready cheese because my daughter requested the cheese pizza. So he was like, 'no,' so then when the manager came around to put my pizza into the portal, I asked him if there were any Hot 'N Ready."
The TikToker then said he was told "no" by the manager as well. "And then I said, 'why, aren't there are Hot 'N Readys, it's like 6PM.' And he's like, 'you wanna wait for it?' And I was like, 'no, I was just asking, like is that still a thing? Does Little Caesar's still have Hot 'N Ready pizzas and stuff?' And he's like, 'do you wanna wait for it?' And I'm like, 'no no no I'm just asking.'"
He then claims the interaction escalated. "And he was like, 'you know what, get the eff out of here,' and he grabbed my pizza and crushed my pizza. The one I had paid for. The one I got on the portal myself."
At this point in the video he points behind himself to the green screen of his Little Caesar's order.
He went on to express his shock and confusion at the way he was treated, "So, anyway, I decided I'm not gonna let it slide I'm gonna put it out there and Little Caesar's what do you have to say? So here's the video."
The clip then transitions to his encounter with the worker.
"This dude just crushed my pizza," the TikToker can be heard saying in the video as the worker walks around behind the counter.
"And told me to get the eff out of his store. He used the word 'F'...'get out of my store,' crushed my pizza, because I'm asking why is there no Hot 'N Ready when there is supposed to be Hot 'N Ready."
At this point in the clip, the man working behind the counter approaches the TikToker and attempts to swipe his phone away from him.
"Oh you're on video now you crushed my pizza, man. I want a refund..." the employee looks at him and points to the exit. "Get the f--k out of here," the worker says. "Get out."
"No, I want a refund."
He replies, "Yeah, I will give you a refund, but get out."
"You don't know what customer service is," the man says, yelling at the employee who is working on another order.
"You are gonna get in so much trouble," the man says as the employee laughs, "so much trouble for a pizza?"
"Yeah."
"Where?" The two begin to argue back and forth, and the TikToker asks him if he's the owner of the establishment. The employee says no and again tells him to get out of the store as he gives him his money back from the register.
"He's just going down, that's all," the TikToker says at the end of the clip.
TikTokers had different opinions on the way the interaction between the two men. Some suspected @thetwistedwinter may've given him an attitude before the interaction in the video. Others sided with the video uploader saying that there's no reason a customer should ever be treated like that by an employee at a restaurant.
What do you think?