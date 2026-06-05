The Hits Keep Coming! Rapper Lil Durk Is Facing New Charges in Murder-For-Hire Case Lil Durk's case just got more difficult to resolve. By Distractify Staff Published June 5 2026, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lildurk

Although Lil Durk has been tucked away in federal custody since October 2024, his team believes that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Aside from Durk professing his innocence, the perfect time for the rapper to state his case is in open court. And after a few delays, his trial is set to kick off in August 2026.

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As Durk’s legal team prepares their defense to fight for his life and freedom, reports share that their job has just gotten harder. Reports share that the 33-year-old is now facing new charges, on top of his murder-for-hire charge and coordinating counts. So, what exactly is going on? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

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Lil Durk is facing two additional charges.

The bad news just keeps on coming! According to All Hip Hop, Durk and his team are in for a fight. The outlet shares that federal prosecutors have pulled the rug from underneath Durk’s team by announcing the plan to tack on additional charges: conspiracy to commit stalking and murder in aid of racketeering.

It falls in line with the prosecution's belief that Durk was the mastermind who tracked down rapper Quando Rando from Chicago to California with a group of hired hitmen. While Rando was the intended target, his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was shot and killed.

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This news follows the prosecution team’s efforts to keep Durk’s accused co-defendant, DeAndre Wilson, jailed. Interestingly, Wilson’s team argued that the new charges can not only weaken his case, but could also delay trial. However, prosecutors are standing firm on their decision.

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“Defendant also falsely suggests that his role in the Los Angeles murder is materially subordinate to every other charged defendant,” the prosecution shared via the outlet. Not to mention, it also ties to two cases allegedly involving Wilson and Durk: the 2019 shooting near the Varsity restaurant in Atlanta and the January 2022 death of Stephon Mack.

Lil Durk’s team has made an official statement.

In light of the new charges, Durk’s team has responded to federal prosecutors, claiming that their client is innocent, despite their tactics. The statement has been shared as a collab post with Lil Durk and attorney Drew Findling.

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"This indictment is lipstick on a pig,” Durk’s team shared with Complex.“For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case. Now, just two months before trial—a trial that Durk Banks has demanded at every turn—they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor's back-up plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible.”