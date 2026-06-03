Lil Durk Has Been in Jail Since October 2024, so When Is He Getting Out? Lil Durk was in solitary confinement for five months. By Distractify Staff Published June 3 2026, 2:48 p.m. ET

It’s been a long road for rapper Lil Durk. The 33-year-old has been in federal custody since Oct. 24, 2024, after being arrested on murder-for-hire charges linked to a 2022 shooting. While it seems unusual for the rapper to be behind bars this long, fans are wondering if there’s more to the story.

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As of now, we know that the case is linked to the 2022 murder of rapper Quando Rando’s cousin, Lul Pab, in Los Angeles. Prosecution is working on the theory that Pab was killed — on the order of Lil Durk — as retaliation for the death of rapper King Von in 2020. Since the charge is federal and the case is said to be complex, he hasn’t been able to bond out. Now that it's been nearly 600 days of Durk being incarcerated, fans have looming questions.

Source: MEGA

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How long will Durk be in jail?

There’s no telling how long Lil Durl will be in jail. Since the rapper is currently awaiting trial that’s set to begin on Aug. 20, 2026, his release date is currently unknown. Per Complex, Durk is challenging the following charges: conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and firearms offenses.

With his arrest date in mind, Durk has been incarcerated for 587 days, counting today. And when you consider the start of his trial, it will be 665 days since he was last freed.

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It’s a lot to digest when you think about other defendants who have allegedly committed more heinous crimes and are free until trial — we’re looking at you, Timothy Hudson — but here we are. Some believe it’s because of the system’s bias towards Black people that’s causing his incarceration, while others believe it’s due to Durk’s career as a rapper and the severity of the crimes.

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When does Lil Durk get out of jail?

Durk’s trial is expected to last for several weeks. And during the course of his case, he will be remanded until a resolution is made. That said, due to the charges, Durk could spend the rest of his life behind bars. However, if the worst-case scenario prevails with Durk being found guilty on all counts, his team will likely file an appeal. So, the verdict has the potential of being overturned.

Keep in mind, Durk’s fate is still unknown due to another factor: the trial date. Per Complex, Durk was initially set to start trial in April 2026 due to the court “weighing motions and logistical considerations tied to multiple defendants.” So, it’s highly likely that the court may decide to push the case back yet again, leaving the rapper in limbo.

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