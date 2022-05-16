Atlanta Rapper Lil Keed Leaves Behind a 3-Year-Old Daughter

Atlanta Rapper Lil Keed Leaves Behind a 3-Year-Old DaughterBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 16 2022, Published 11:59 a.m. ET
Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, best known for the hit single, “Nameless,” and being a member of Young Thug's YSL label, has passed away.
Lil Keed was only 24 years old.
As Keed’s family, fans, and the hip-hop community mourn his untimely death, social media has been filled with plenty of tributes to the late rapper.
Additionally, social media users are keeping his family in their prayers, with many fans pouring out support for Keed’s daughter. So, who is Lil Keed’s daughter? Here’s what we know.
Lil Keed leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, NayChur, and an unborn child.
According to The Sun, Lil Keed leaves behind his beautiful 3-year-old daughter, NayChur.
NayChur was often pictured with Keed on his Instagram page. Keed shared a picture of them together on Feb. 5, 2022. In the pic, the tot is hanging out with Keed in the studio.
“My motivation,” Keed captioned the photo.
Sadly, Keed's girlfriend and mother of NayChur, Quana, also revealed in an emotional tribute that she’s expecting another child with the rapper.
“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m supposed to do without you,” Quana wrote on Instagram. “I can’t breathe right, sleep right, nothing. I don’t even want to talk to anybody. Keed, I can’t take this. What am I supposed to tell NayChur? What am I going to tell our new baby? Keed I just told you the other day, if you left me with these two kids I would lose my mind. My mind is lost, baby.”
Lil Keed’s cause of death is unknown at this time.
Complex reports that the details surrounding Lil Keed’s death remain a mystery, as of this writing. The news of Keed's death was first confirmed by his brother, Lil Gotit, in a May 14, 2022, Instagram post.
“Can’t believe I saw you die today bro, I did all my cries,” Lil Gotit wrote. “I know what you want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama, Daddy, our brothers, NayChur, and Whiteboy.”
The L.A County Coroner's Office told TMZ that Keed died at Burbank Hospital at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022.
There’s no doubt that Lil Keed’s career was on the rise. The rapper gained popularity for his collaborations with Young Thug, Chris Brown, Future, Travis Scott, and many more hip-hop heavyweights. And to see Lil Keed's life cut short is incredibly sad.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Lil Keed.