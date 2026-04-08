A Huge Win! Lil Nas X Has Been Granted a Mental Health Diversion Program Instead of Jail “I love you so much, and I miss you so much.” By Tatayana Yomary Published April 8 2026, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rapper Lil Nas X has been quiet ever since his August 2025 arrest in Studio City, Calif. Nas, aka Montero Hill, was charged with one felony count of resisting arrest and three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer after allegedly charging at law enforcement. Interestingly, the rapper was only wearing cowboy boots and underwear. As fans learned the news, many believed that the musician had a huge chance of spending time behind bars. However, when it comes to celebrities, sometimes a stroke of luck comes into play.

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As fans learned the news, many believed that the musician had a huge chance of spending time behind bars. However, when it comes to celebrities, sometimes, a stroke of luck comes into play. Reports reveal that the “Old Town Road” singer has been given the opportunity of a lifetime, as far as his freedom is concerned. Apparently, Nas has been granted a mental health diversion in regard to his case. So, what are the stipulations for mental health diversion? Here’s everything you need to know.

Source: MEGA

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Lil Nas X’s mental health diversion will keep him out of jail.

According to CBS News, Lil Nas X has caught the ultimate break. The outlet shares that Judge Alan Schneider granted a mental health diversion program instead of facing time for the four felony charges on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Per KSLA, the program became a factor after the court realized that his bizarre behavior was out of the norm. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which explained why the situation had taken place.

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The plan states that the rapper will be required to successfully complete the program. In addition, Nas will have to stay out of trouble for the next two years. If he abides by the rules, the felony charges against him will be dropped.

Source: MEGA

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Since Nas was facing up to five years in prison upon conviction, this alternative “punishment” is a win for the star. As expected, Nas will undergo progress reports to the judge. The outlet shares that July 29, 2026, will be his first court progress report hearing.

Lil Nas X checked himself into a treatment facility after his arrest.

According to The Shade Room, Lil Nas X recognized the seriousness of the case and decided to take action after his arrest. The gossip blog shares that the rapper decided to check himself into an inpatient treatment facility, which had a positive effect on his case.

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This follows the rapper taking to social media to share his feelings after being arrested. “Your girl is going to be OK y’all,” Lil Nas X said at the time in an Instagram Stories post shared by The Shade Room. “She’s going to be alright. That was f--king terrifying.”

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After leaving court, the rapper took a moment to acknowledge his fans and thank them for their support.

Source: MEGA