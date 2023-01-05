Parents Are Clapping Back Against the Wiggles for Teasing a Collaboration With Lil Nas X

On Jan. 1, 2023, The Wiggles decided to ring in the new year with a new friend. The group posted an image to Instagram where they were standing with Lil Nas X at the Falls Festival in Australia. The smiling flick was captioned simply with, "New collab in the wind?"

As of the time of writing, no formal announcement has been made about what the group may be working on with the rapper or if the image was just a tease, but that didn't stop some parents from reacting to the news.